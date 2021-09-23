Maceió vaccinates adults with 1st and 2nd doses and elderly people with 3rd dose on this Thursday

Vaccination against Covid-19 continues on Thursday (23) in Maceió, with the application of the first dose and the second dose for adults aged 18 or over, and the third dose for people aged 70 or over who have completed six months of the second dose and people with a high degree of immunosuppression at least 28 days after taking the 2nd dose.

Vaccination for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years, with or without comorbidities, is currently suspended, as the balance of vaccine doses from Pfizer intended for this audience has been used. The new doses of this immunizing agent that the City received were directed to the third dose. Thus, vaccination of the adolescent public will be resumed when new doses of vaccines for this purpose arrive.

The second dose of Astrazeneca and Pfizer vaccines can be brought forward by up to ten days at any of the eight fixed vaccination points. The second dose of Astrazeneca can also be scheduled at 20 health units. The second dose of Coronavac is available at all points from the date marked on the vaccination calendar.

The first dose for adults, the second dose and the booster dose are available at all vaccination points, with extended hours from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm, at Corujão da Vacina, Maceió (Mangabeiras) and Pátio (Cidade Universitária) and shopping malls. in the drive-thrus of Jaraguá and Serraria. At the Padre Cícero Square (Benedito Bentes), Arivaldo Maia Gym (Jacintinho), Papódromo (Vergel) and Osman Loureito Terminal (Clima Bom) the hours are from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Third dose for bedridden people

Bedridden people who took the first and second doses in Maceió and are already registered in the City Hall database with this condition will be contacted and attended to by the extramural vaccination teams. Those who became bedridden during this period need to call the number 3312-5589 and register to receive the vaccination team at home.

Interchangeability for third dose

Technical Note No. 43/2021 of the Ministry of Health recommends interchangeability between vaccines for the third dose. That is, this entire public will take different vaccines from those administered in previous doses. Those who have taken the two doses of Coronavac and Astrazeneca will take the third dose of Pfizer and those who have taken the two doses of Pfizer will take the complementary dose of Astrazeneca.

Documents required for third dose

To be vaccinated with the third dose, elderly people must present identification document with photo, proof of residence (no copy required) and vaccination card with information from the previous step. Immunocompromised people must present, in addition to the identification document and proof of residence, one of the following:

– Medical prescription with justification;

– Specific exams that establish the diagnosis;

– Medical report;

– Prescriptions for specific therapy of described conditions;

– Specific Routing Guide.

Immunosuppressed who must take the third dose

I – Severe primary immunodeficiency.

II – Chemotherapy for cancer.

III – Solid organ or hematopoietic stem cell (HSCT) transplants using immunosuppressive drugs.

IV – People living with HIV/AIDS.

V – Use of steroids at doses ≥20 mg/day of prednisone, or equivalent, for ≥14 days.

VI – Use of immune response modifying drugs (see table 1).

VII – Auto inflammatory, inflammatory bowel diseases.

VIII – Patients on hemodialysis.

IX – Patients with chronic inflammatory immune-mediated diseases

Immune response modifying drugs and doses considered to be immunosuppressive

1. Methotrexate

2. Leflunomide

3. Mycophenolate mofetil

4. Azatiprine

5. Cyclophosphamide

6. Cyclosporine

7. Tacrolimus

8. Mercaptopurine

9. Biological in general (infliximab, etanercept, humira, adalimumab, tocilizumab, Canakinumab, golimumab, certolizumab, abatacept, Secukinumab, ustekinumab)

10. JAK inhibitors (Tofacitinib, baracitinib and Upadacitinib)