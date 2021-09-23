Manaus prepares Multivaccination campaign for October

Manaus/AM – Manaus City Hall will carry out, from October 1st to 29th, the Multivaccination Campaign 2021. The action, coordinated nationally by the Ministry of Health (MS), will have its “D” day on Saturday, 2/ 10, with mobilization in all vaccine rooms of the Municipal Health Department (Semsa). The campaign intends to expand access to the vaccines included in the National Vaccination Calendar to improve vaccine coverage, contributing to the control, elimination and eradication of vaccine-preventable diseases.

The target audience is children, from newborns to teenagers aged 14 years, 11 months and 29 days not vaccinated or with incomplete vaccination schedules. Adults with overdue vaccination cards may also receive vaccinations. As this is an update, there is no estimate of the number of people who may be vaccinated.

The guidelines on the campaign were passed on to the managers of the Health Districts, heads of the Immunization Centers, the Disas Health Care and Health Surveillance Divisions, the technical area of ​​the Department of Environmental and Epidemiological Surveillance (Devae), Networks Departments of Attention (DRA), Primary Care (DAP) and Information, Control, Evaluation and Regulation (Dicar), during a meeting at Semsa auditorium, last Tuesday, 21.

The head of the Immunization Division at Semsa, nurse Isabel Hernandes, points out that the multivaccination campaign is an intensification of routine vaccines, especially for children who are behind on their vaccination schedule, or who have not yet received the necessary vaccines.

In addition to providing doses of all immunizing agents included in the Brazilian vaccination calendar, Semsa units, through the Family Health Strategy (ESF), will also carry out, during the campaign period, the evaluation in the territory of all people belonging to the public target. The team from the Health Program at School (PSE) will be responsible for carrying out this monitoring in schools.

Vaccines available

The multivaccination campaign will offer BCG, Hepatitis B, Pentavalent, Polio (VOP and VIP), Rotavirus, Pneumococcal 10V, Meningococcal C, Yellow Fever, Triple Viral, Tetra Viral vaccines for children up to 6 years, 11 months and 29 days , Hepatitis A, DTP, Chickenpox and Influenza.

For children aged 7 to 14 years, Hepatitis B, DT, Yellow Fever, Triple Viral, Meningococcal ACWY (11 and 12 years), Quadrivalent HPV (for girls aged 9 to 14 and boys aged 11 to 14) will be available. years, tpa (for pregnant women) and Influenza.

In the case of adults, vaccines that can be updated are Hepatitis B, Diphtheria and Tetanus, Yellow Fever, Measles, Mumps and Rubella.