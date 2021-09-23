Margot Saito was diagnosed with dementia that changed her life

A peak of stress led Margot Godinho Saito, 42, to see a psychologist. At the time, he thought it was because of his work as a logistics analyst. But the professional raised the suspicion that perhaps something bigger could be happening.

The psychologist was right. After several exams and consultations with several doctors, he arrived at the diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia, also known by the acronym DFT, at 38 years of age.

Unlike Alzheimer’s, this type of dementia does not predominantly affect memory, but mainly causes a change in behavior, it is as if the person changed their personality. Age is also a differential: it reaches a very active part of the population, especially between 45 and 65 years old.

“Because of the disease, the doctors said that part of my brain looks like a 90-year-old person,” says Margot. According to experts, this analogy used occurs because the disease causes atrophies in the frontal and temporal regions of the brain, reducing the volume of the organ — something that happens progressively after the age of 70 years.

There is no cure for DFT, the drugs are only meant to control the symptoms, which vary. Even so, it is possible to have quality of life, and that is exactly what Margot is after.