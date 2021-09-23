Maria Casadevall poses for the first time next to her girlfriend, the Bahian Larissa Mares

Actress Maria Casadevall, 34, was a surprise when she arrived at the premiere of the film Garota da Moto, held this Tuesday (21, accompanied by her girlfriend, Bahian percussionist Larissa Mares. This is the first time the two appear together in a concert). event with the presence of the press.

On her Instagram, the actress shared short videos in which she appears with her beloved. In one of them, the two exchange caresses and kiss in front of the guests. “Celebrating love, courage and endurance,” she wrote, adding the hashtag #amorsapatão. “Thank you to everyone who came before me, (re)existing and opening paths”, he added.

Maria Casadevall and Larissa Mares have been together for a year and a half (playback/Instagram)

In a recent interview to Ela magazine, from O Globo newspaper, Maria revealed that the relationship has lasted a year and a half. “I have been in a relationship for a year and a half with a very wonderful woman. She is from Bahia and a percussionist. I had already had some experiences with women, but not long-term relationships”, she revealed.

She added: “I realized that heterosexuality for me was compulsory, I unconsciously saw it as a rule. When I understood and listened to my body, and through the encouragement to see other women, I felt free to live what I wanted”, he added.