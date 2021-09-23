Marina Ferrari detonates Erika from behind and then smiles at her

the participant Marina Ferrari moved the internet because of an attitude after the Farmer’s Proof, in The Farm 2021, at dawn this Thursday (23). The digital influencer got angry after Erika Schneider, who won the dynamic, invite Rich Melquiades and Fernanda Medrado to the live of Tik Tok.

After the blonde’s decision, the brunette went to talk to Gui Araújo in the kitchen and regret the attitude. The two have been estranged since the Formation of Roça, when Marina saved Rico in Resta 1 and sent Faustão’s former dancer to the hot seat.

“If she wanted to come out of the situation mature, she would have chosen me”, opined. “Everyone realized that it wasn’t a mean thing and on purpose”, defended himself. Bill, who also screwed Erika after the vote, agreed. Marina also said that she helped the girl gain popularity on the internet before the show. “This is how we live and learn”, concluded.

Minutes later, after the live, Rico arrived and noticed that his friend was frowning.. “Is sad?”, questioned. “I do not. I’m happy and it’s all right”, replied Mari. Later, Erika also ended up joining the conversation. Marina pretended that nothing happened and smiled as the dancer told details of the live.

On the internet, after the scene is broadcast live by PlayPlus, Erika’s fans pointed out that Marina was being fake with the new farmer. They even recalled that she had said in Roça that she didn’t have much relationship with pawns out of the game.

Marina saying that if Erika wanted to leave the situation mature, she would have chosen her and the rich man to live because he cheered for her and didn’t save one of the evil ones… and that she helps Erika from outside and everyone here was waiting for them two live but not surprised pic.twitter.com/7Paaqj9D8R — frank (@ofrankstein) September 23, 2021

Gui Araújo putting wood on the fire, all this because Erika didn’t call Marina to Live do Farmeiro #Farmer’s Tasting pic.twitter.com/3rdXEO6eq1 — DANTAS (@Dantinhas) September 23, 2021

the rich arrived “are you sad friend?”

marina “I’m not a friend, I’m happy, everything is fine! just talking here!” today pic.twitter.com/FGfPedMxfS — frank (@ofrankstein) September 23, 2021