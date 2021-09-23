Marina’s father defends her from criticism by wealthy family

Marina Ferrari had her participation in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) questioned for belonging to a wealthy family. The subject came up mainly in the first field, which took place last night, and was the reason for a fight between Rico Melquiades and Fernanda Medrado. Jurandir Gomes, Marina’s father, defended his daughter and guaranteed that she never lived in the shadow of her parents.

“Even if she was from a very wealthy family, which is not our case, that would be no demerit for her. On the contrary, she would have to be congratulated for being a fighter and always having run after her. She can even be considered one of one’s family that lives in a good social condition, as we know that this is not the situation of most Brazilians, but far from being labeled a rich family”.

“She has been on the web since she was 15. She has always followed the development of social networks. From the beginning Marina posted her makeup and hairstyles and it didn’t take long for her to hit the internet. When she was little, she asked me for a doll with a face only. and hair to be able to train hairstyles and makeup. Marina is chasing her dreams.”

“She has already taken several courses in makeup and hairstyles, graduated in administration, worked in a beauty salon, worked in one of our stores, worked at home doing makeup and hairstyle, until last year she managed to set up the Marina store with her resources. Ferrari Store”

“She has always been a fighter who pursued her goals and always sought to improve herself and do better. And all of this came from her, because since she was a girl she has always pursued what she wanted and that remains until today. Marina, when she wants things, she run after it and don’t wait to fall from the sky.”