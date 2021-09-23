Maringá starts the 3rd dose vaccination this Thursday; see the schedule

Maringá starts the application of the 3rd dose of the vaccine against covid-19 this Thursday, 23. Photo: Archive/Aldemir de Moraes/PMM

Maringá starts the application of the 3rd dose of the vaccine against covid-19 this Thursday, September 23rd. Two groups may receive the booster dose: people aged 90 years or older, with a 2nd dose given more than 180 days (vaccinated with the 2nd dose until March 26, 2021), and people with a high degree of immunosuppression with a 2nd dose given with more than 28 days (vaccinated with 2nd dose until August 25, 2021) – see below for vaccination times and locations.

Immunosuppressed people are those with severe primary immunodeficiency; solid organ or stem cell transplants; people with HIV/AIDS; with inflammatory bowel diseases; people on hemodialysis; with chronic inflammatory immune-mediated diseases; who undergo chemotherapy; who use steroids at a dose greater than or equal to 20mg/day for more than 14 days; or people who use immune response-modifying drugs. This public must present proof such as medical statement, prescription, exams or referral.

The booster dose is valid for people aged 90 years or older and immunosuppressed who have taken the first two doses of Pfizer or another manufacturer, that is, even those who took Coronavac or Astrazeneca should take the booster from Pfizer. Everyone must present a document with a photo, CPF and vaccination card. See below for the times and places of vaccination this Thursday, 23:

For people aged 90 and over:

9 am to 5 pm: UBS Tuiuti, Iguaçu, Iguatemi, Guaiapó-Requião, UBS Pinheiros, UBS Mandacaru and UBS Policlínica Zona Sul;

9 am to 4 pm: UBS Floriano, UBS Aclimação, UBS Alvorada III, UBS Império do Sol, UBS Grevíleas, UBS Universo, UBS Cidade Alta and UBS Olímpico.

for immunosuppressed:

9 am to 5 pm – UBS Iguaçu, UBS Mandacaru, UBS Pinheiros, UBS Zona Sul and UBS Tuiuti.

2nd dose

The application of the 2nd dose is intended for all audiences this Thursday, 23. Check the times and places of vaccination:

AstraZeneca:

9:00 am to 5:00 pm: UBS Iguatemi, UBS Tuiuti, UBS Iguaçu, UBS Guaiapó-Requião, UBS Pinheiros and UBS Policlínica Zona Sul;

9:00 am to 4:00 pm: UBS Morangueira, UBS Vila Operária, UBS Floriano, UBS Aclimação, UBS Alvorada III, UBS Império do Sol, UBS Grevíleas, UBS Universo, UBS Cidade Alta, UBS Olímpico and UBS Zona 7.

Do:

9 am to 5 pm: UBS Pinheiros, UBS Tuiuti, UBS Iguaçu, UBS Zona Sul and UBS Mandacaru;

9 am to 4 pm: UBS Morangueira, UBS Vila Operária, UBS Alvorada 3 and UBS Zona 7.

Coronavac: