Mauro Cezar: Flamengo exposes defects and virtues by beating Barcelona – 22/09/2021

Flamengo no longer controls the games with ball possession and intense pressure on the enemy field. with Renato gaucho Portaluppi, goes into the open fight in the exchange of blows that generates some exciting but risky matches, as were the opening minutes of the match against Barcelona, ​​at Maracanã, a first-leg match for the Libertadores semifinal.

The Ecuadorians had chances, Diego Alves prevented the opening of the scoreboard. The red-blacks had more quality, they sent two balls into the net in the first half and another pair on the crossbar. The demonic Gabigol-Bruno Henrique combination and Vitinho giving Arrascaeta’s pass led to 2-0 before the break.

With Molina sent off in the last move of the initial stage, Barcelona came back with 10 men and a very unfavorable score. Not losing for more would be interesting for the team from Guayaquil, but they attacked, put pressure on the opponent’s field and again the goalkeeper of the Rio team avoided the famous goal away from home.

The inability of current Flamengo to pace the game when necessary allowed long ball exchanges with untimely acceleration and randomness on the field, something more interesting for Barcelona, ​​who escaped taking the third in the most difficult moments, almost made their goal and will have chances to survive in their domains.

