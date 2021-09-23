MC Gui and Bil Araújo criticize farmer Erika

MC Gui and Bil Araújo criticized farmer of the week Erika Schneider of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) for delegating the functions of pedestrians to deal with the animals this morning. Bil was responsible for taking care of the cows along with Tiago Piquilo, but he received help from MC Gui – who took care of him last week.

During the assignment, the ex-BBB commented on Erika’s choices. “What did you think of the farmer? he asked.

I prefer not to comment

, said MC Gui laughing.

The pair continued to mock the new farmer. “She’s going to have to come here to help me today,” said Bil. “The farmer woke up happy. And she chose you in the force of hate”, commented MC Gui. “Yes, she spoke with conviction, did you see?” he agreed. “‘Nobody chooses, so Bil you go'”, mimicked the funkeiro.

Bil Araújo said that Erika does not have maturity and that he will continue playing.

Leave her. I know how to win votes, bro. I have maturity and she doesn’t. I’m going to touch the weak point and I’m going to play

“I noticed. She can’t even understand the dynamics of the game,” said MC Gui.