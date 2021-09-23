Medrado and Rico make up and look for a new target to fight · TV News

Fernanda Medrado and Rico Melquiades made peace in A Fazenda 13. The pedestrians had a conversation on Wednesday night (22) and participated in the farmer’s live with Erika Schneider. During the night, the former MTV suggested that the two make a new target. “Let’s get someone for Christ,” he asked.

“I was hating Medrado until yesterday, but we talked about two hours ago and now I’m not hating it,” said Rico on the live. “And we found out who was doing the intrigue,” revealed Medrado. “I brought them both on purpose,” Erika confessed, laughing.

Later, inside the headquarters, the stallholders got together again to talk. “Are we going to fight again?”, asked the rapper. “Let’s fight the two of us together, let’s get someone here for Christ, what do you think?” suggested the ex-On Vacation with Ex.

“It was all your fault,” said the artist, after laughing at the digital influencer’s proposal. “No, not everything,” he defended himself. “But it’s over, let’s forget it? It’s over for me. Falsehood is badass,” she proposed. “It’s over, really. I’m very hearty,” Rico agreed.

The two made peace after Fernanda said she would ask to leave the confinement — the rapper was worried about the image that passed after the shack. After she gave up, Rico asked her to talk, but the dialogue was not shown by either PlayPlus or Record.

Medrado: Are we going to fight again?

