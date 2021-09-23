Medrado left the farm? Peoa rings the bell to leave reality

After a conversation full of tears and dramatic moments, Fernanda Medrado is decided to leave the cast of the 13th season of Fazenda, the reality of Record TV. The peoa rang the workshop bell, a signal used to announce the withdrawal from the program, twice this Wednesday (22) and raised a question among fans: Medrado left the farm?

The heavy atmosphere of the last few days hit Fernanda Medrado in full and the peoa, one of the most controversial names of Power Couple Brasil, decided to leave the program. She rang the bell and asked to leave the program earlier, but gave up on leaving the dispute for R$1.5 million. Comforted by Aline Mineiro, Medrado calmed down and went back to the living room, but she didn’t give up on the idea and said that coexistence is “very complicated”.

Later, just before this week’s farmer’s test, the peon appealed to the bell again and insisted on the decision to drop out of the program. The other pawns, even with the pre-test concentration, joined forces to talk to the pawn.

During the outbreak, all PlayPlus cameras were turned off and the audio was muted. With that, the information that Medrado left the Farm gained traction in the networks. Check the moment of the second bell of the worker:

Medrado rang the bell. She’s pretty shaken up about it if she’s called haughty and has become a target for just about everyone. #The farm pic.twitter.com/HxMVPz6pnM — Sérgio Santos (@ZAMENZA) September 23, 2021

The formation of the farm encouraged the decision of a worker

During the formation of the farm, two points marked Medrado negatively: the discussion with Rico Melquiades and the exchange of offenses between Dayane Mello and MC Gui. The ex-MTV voted for the rapper and said he didn’t feel the truth about her, claiming the girl portrayed a superb and false image.

Medrado, in turn, revealed a gossip that the rival told about one of his friends and the atmosphere warmed up in the house.

This Wednesday (22), Medrado had a conversation with MC Gui, who asked the rapper to stay away from Dayane Mello – one of her best friends in the house – so as not to become a target. Medrado cried and said he couldn’t stand this situation.

About the awards won throughout the edition, which includes a car, the confined said she doesn’t mind losing them. When a pawn gives up on the reality, all achievements in the game are cancelled.

The final decision: Medrado left the farm?

During the live program this Wednesday (22), Adriane Galisteu announced that the girl underwent psychological care after ringing the bell and decided to remain in the program.