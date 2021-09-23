Medrado rings the reality bell

After telling Aline Mineiro that she wanted to leave “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Fernanda Medrado went to the workshop and rang the bell. The action of the peoa generated a series of speculations for a possible withdrawal from the reality.

Understand what happened

The peoa was talking to Gui Araujo about the care of the horses, after the production caught the attention of the farmer of the week. Then he picked up the manual stating he wanted to “read a deal” in the document. Then he asked his colleague where the workshop was, and a bell was heard.

The camera showing the duo was cut in PlayPlus — service of streaming from Record TV, soon after and started to show some pedestrians playing football in the outdoor area. Minutes later, the person was seen sitting on the couch at the headquarters talking to other inmates.

Earlier, in the conversation with Aline, Medrado said that he could even lose the car he won in one of the dynamics of the program, but that he wanted to leave.

I can’t do it anymore, I just want to leave. I’m not well psychologically. I’m not kidding. Medrado

fans cared

In view of the participant’s comments, before ringing the bell, some fans worried about ringing the bell. The tag CONTIGO MEDRADO became one of the most talked about issues on social networks. The peoa’s team also asked for “positive energies”.

shocked that medrado gave up on the farm — emi the scientist (@icybardi) September 22, 2021

PLEASE SAY THAT IT’S A LIE THAT MEDRADO GIVES UP — joao (@ joaocomentax) September 22, 2021