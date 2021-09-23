Medrado rings the reality bell

After telling Aline Mineiro that she wanted to leave “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Fernanda Medrado went to the workshop and rang the bell.

Understand what happened

The peoa was talking to Gui Araujo about the care of the horses, after the production caught the farmer’s attention. Then he picked up the manual stating he wanted to “read a deal” in the document. Then he asked his colleague where the workshop was, and a bell was heard.

The camera that showed the pair was cut in PlayPlus shortly thereafter and went on to show some pedestrians playing football. Minutes later, the person was seen sitting on the couch at the headquarters talking to other inmates.

Earlier, in the conversation with Aline, Medrado said that he could even lose the car he won in one of the dynamics of the program, but that he wanted to leave.

“I can’t do it anymore, I just want to leave. I’m not well psychologically. I’m not kidding,” lamented the girl.

fans cared

Faced with the participant’s comments before ringing the bell, some fans worried about the singer’s act. The tag CONTIGO MEDRADO became one of the most talked about issues on social networks. The peoa’s team also asked for “positive energies”.

shocked that medrado gave up on the farm — emi the scientist (@icybardi) September 22, 2021

PLEASE SAY THAT IT’S A LIE THAT MEDRADO GIVES UP — joao (@ joaocomentax) September 22, 2021

Send positive energies to Medrado 🥺🙏 — Medrado 🍪 (@medradome) September 22, 2021