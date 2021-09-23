Medrado wants to leave reality after MC Gui’s ultimatum

This afternoon, Fernanda Medrado cried and vented with Aline Mineiro in the outdoor area of ​​the house of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). The person expressed his desire to leave the reality show. Medrado’s speech comes after MC Gui issued an “ultimatum”, stating that if Medrado didn’t move away from Dayane, he would move away from her.

“My head is already full of things, like this. I’m not going to stay here so that I can be misinterpreted and f*cked with my children’s lives. I know I’m going to lose my car, I’ll have to pay, but I won’t I’m staying,” said the singer. The car was an award won in the dynamic “Baú da Fazenda”.

Aline asked what her fellow inmate did wrong and she said she didn’t know.

“You sat on the couch with me and said your conscience is clear,” Aline said.

“It’s clean, but what I wanted to explain yesterday I couldn’t and I left like a bitch,” lamented Medrado. Yesterday, the pea discussed with Rico Melquiades during the formation of the garden.

Aline suggested that Medrado talk to the other participants.

“I can’t do it anymore, I just want to leave. I’m not well psychologically. I’m not kidding,” stated Medrado.

The ex-panicat also said that she was not doing well and that the experience in the program was being strong for everyone.

“I know, but it’s my choice,” replied the singer.

As a result, the cameras that showed the duo’s conversation were cut on the PlayPlus streaming platform.