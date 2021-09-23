Mega-Sena, contest 2411: no one hits the six dozen and the prize goes to R$7 million | lotteries

Nobody got the six dozen of the 2411 Mega-Sena contest, held this Wednesday night (22) at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at the Tietê bus terminal, in the city of São Paulo. The prize has accumulated.

See the dozens drawn: 07 – 26 – 29 – 34 – 43 – 44.

The corner had 35 winning bets; each will receive R$45,154.92. The court had 2,517 winning bets; each will cost R$896.99.

The next contest (2,412) will be on Saturday (25). The prize is estimated at R$7 million.

VIDEO: see how Mega-Sena betting works

To bet on Mega-Sena

Bets can be placed until 7:00 pm (Brasilia time), at any lottery in the country or on the internet, at the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

The probability of winning in each contest varies depending on the number of tens played and the type of bet placed. For the simple bet, with only six tens, with a price of R$ 4.50, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 50,063,860, according to Caixa.

For a bet with 15 tens (maximum limit), with a price of R$ 22,522.50, the probability of hitting the prize is 1 in 10,033, according to Caixa.