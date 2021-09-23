Mega-Sena: no winners, prize accumulates at R$ 7 million for next draw

Caixa held this Wednesday night (22) the draw for the 2411 Mega-Sena contest, with an estimated prize of R$ 3 million. Nobody got the numbers right and the prize rose to R$7 million.

The event took place right after 8 pm (Brasilia time), at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo. Check out the dozens drawn: 07-26-29-34-43-44.

According to Caixa, the bank responsible for the contest, 35 bets matched five numbers, and each winner will take around R$ 45,154.92. The court had 2,517 tickets awarded, in the amount of R$896.99.

The next draw, for the contest 2412, will be on Saturday (25).

award

The gross premium corresponds to 43.35% of the collection. From this percentage:

35% are distributed among the correctors of the 6 numbers drawn (Sena);

19% among the 5 number correctors (Quina);

19% among the correctors of 4 numbers (Quadra);

22% are accumulated and are distributed to the winners of the 6 numbers in the 0 or 5 final contests.

5% are accumulated for the first track – sena – of the last contest of the year with final 0 or 5 (Mega da Virada).

Accumulation

If there is no winner in any range, the value accumulates for the next contest, in the respective prize range.

Prizes expire 90 days after the drawing date. After this period, the amounts are transferred to the national treasury for application in the Financing Fund for Higher Education Students (Fies).