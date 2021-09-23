Microsoft Announces Surface Duo 2 with 90Hz Display and Snapdragon 888 5G; see more

After launching its first foldable, Surface Duo, in October 2019, the company went through a hiatus without bringing new smartphones, and now returns with the official announcement of its Surface Duo 2. The industrial design has barely changed, with Microsoft opting for two separate screens rather than a single collapsible one. Both measure 5.8 inches — compared to 5.6” for the previous one — and feature a high refresh rate of 90 Hz. Combined they reach 8.3 inches, while the edges around the hinge are curved. When closed, it shows notifications, battery status and time.

Annotating and drawing should also be different experiences with the Surface Slim Pen 2 updated, which can be wirelessly charged by Duo 2 when magnetically attached. Now the button is no longer on the edge, but on the flat side of the pen, while the pen tip has a sharper divider. It also emits small mechanical vibrations to mimic the feel of pen on paper. The top and bottom edges are still considerable, while the other big hardware change is a dedicated rear camera. This three-lens system is comprised of a wide-angle (12MP, f/1.7 with OIS), ultra-wide (16MP, f/2.2) and telephoto (12MP, f/2.4 with OIS) lens. Microsoft built its own camera that takes advantage of the two screens, providing a preview of the image on the left.







Other changes include a new black (“obsidian”) color to complement the silver (“glacier”), while the USB-C port has been centered on the right half of the device. A fingerprint sensor is also on the edge on that side, but it is now integrated into the power button. The smartphone works with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of storage. There is Bluetooth 5.0 and 5G connectivity, while NFC is now available to allow contactless payments. The phone is available for pre-order starting today, starting at $1,500 — just over $7,900 in direct conversion.

Surface Duo 2

Screen: 5.8 inch AMOLED screens (1.344×1.892px each). Combined – 8.3 inches (2,688×1,892px)

90Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Platform

8GB RAM memory

Storage: 128GB, 256GB or 512GB

12 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Wide-angle lens with 12 MP sensor Ultra-wide lens with 16 MP sensor Telephoto lens with 12 MP sensor

USB-C, Dual Sim, Bluetooth 5.0 Connector

4,449 mAh battery

Android 11

Dimensions: Folded – 145.2×92.1×11 mm; Open – 145.2×184.5×5.5 mm

Weight: 284g

