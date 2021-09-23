Microsoft announces Surface Laptop Studio with dazzling design

Microsoft held in the early afternoon of this Wednesday (22) its long-awaited event to announce new devices from the Surface line. And right after the unveiling of the new Surface Pro 8, the foldable Surface Duo 2 and the new generation of the compact Surface Go, it was the company’s turn to put the icing on the cake with the impressive Surface Laptop Studio.

At first glance, the device may look like any other notebook, with a screen at the bottom and a screen with thin edges, but it only takes one movement for it to reveal its true potential.

(Image: Reproduction/Microsoft)

With a semi-detachable screen, Surface Laptop Studio’s design allows users to use it in a variety of positions, whether for work, play, study or draw.

The model basically represents the junction between Surface Studio with floating hinge and Surface Laptop with traditional design, resulting in Surface Laptop Studio.

(Image: Reproduction/Microsoft)

The laptop features a 14.4-inch rounded-edge symmetrical screen, 3:2 aspect ratio, touch-sensitive display, 120 Hz refresh rate for fluid navigation, and high-brightness with accurate color, according to Microsoft.

Equipped with the 11th generation of Intel Core H-series processors (i5-11300H and i7-11370H), the Surface Laptop Studio will ship with Windows 11 from the factory and up to 32GB of RAM memory options, in addition to an NVIDIA graphics card RTX 3050 Ti second generation in model with Intel Core i7.

Microsoft maintains Windows Hello authentication with facial recognition, plus four Omnisonic speakers with support for Dolby Atmos technology, Studio Mics for better voice quality in calls and a front camera with Full HD resolution.

(Image: Reproduction/Microsoft)

Laptop Studio works natively with the new Surface Slim Pen 2 that can be magnetically attached to the inside of the notebook for greater portability and convenience, keeping the accessory always charged.

There are three main positions for the device to operate: laptop mode with access to keyboard and touchpad with tactile feedback, Stage mode (“Stage” in free translation) that hides the keyboard and brings the screen closer for greater immersion when playing games, giving a presentation or watching streaming videos, and the Studio mode to draw, write and sketch with the new Surface Slim Pen 2.

(Image: Reproduction/Microsoft)

Regarding connectivity, Microsoft bets on Thunderbolt 4 technology for the two USB-C ports positioned on the left side of the body, while in the right region we have the traditional dedicated charging port, Surface Connect, and a connector for headphones. 3.5 mm.

The use of Thunderbolt ports allows the Laptop Studio to be connected to multiple external connectors, ensuring very high data transfer speeds and even connection to external GPUs for even better graphics.

Price and availability

Suface Laptop Studio will be released on October 5th and pre-order is now available at the official Microsoft store in the United States. The notebook starts at US$ 1,599 (about R$ 8,500), and there is no forecast for sale in Brazil.

Surface Laptop Studio: Technical Data

Screen: 14.4” PixelSense Flow, 3:2 aspect ratio, 2460x1600pixels resolution and 120 Hz rate

14.4” PixelSense Flow, 3:2 aspect ratio, 2460x1600pixels resolution and 120 Hz rate Processor (CPU): Intel Core i5-11300H or i7-11370H (Tiger Lake H35)

Intel Core i5-11300H or i7-11370H (Tiger Lake H35) Graphics card (GPU): Intel Iris Xe (Core i5) or RTX 3050 Ti (Core i7)

Intel Iris Xe (Core i5) or RTX 3050 Ti (Core i7) Storage: SSD up to 2TB

SSD up to 2TB RAM memory: 16GB or 32GB LPDDR4x

16GB or 32GB LPDDR4x Camera : Full HD resolution (1080p)

: Full HD resolution (1080p) Extras: Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.1, Windows Hello, Thunderbolt 4

Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.1, Windows Hello, Thunderbolt 4 Connectivity: two USB-C ports, Surface Connect and headphone jack

Source: Microsoft