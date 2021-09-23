Microsoft announces Surface Pro 8 with 13″ 120 Hz screen

Microsoft announced this Tuesday (22) its new 2 in 1: Surface Pro 8. It has more powerful display and processing, and finally has Thunderbolt 4 support. It’s the biggest update pack since Surface Pro 3, released in 2015.

The new tablet has a 13″ PixelSense screen — a nice increase over the previous 12.3″ version. The screen also has a resolution of 2880 x 1920 and 4.5 million pixels, Dolby Vision and a technology called “Adaptive Color”. The function makes the display change the tones according to the lighting according to the environment. The device’s edges are more rounded — much like the Surface Pro X’s.

But the best news is that the screen has a 120 Hz refresh rate — which makes browsing more fluid. To save battery life (which has a promised duration of 16 hours), the device will normally run at 60 Hz, but will automatically adapt to 120 Hz when you’re using the stylus or some task that requires more performance.

Surface Pro 8 also had a nice upgrade over the previous version: now it comes Equipped with Intel’s 11th generation quad-core processors, 32GB of RAM. According to Microsoft, Surface Pro 8’s CPU performance is 40% higher than the previous model. In graphics capacity, this gain is 74%. Storage can be 512GB or 1TB, depending on the model.

One of the main new features is the support for Thunderbolt 8 on the two USB-C ports. This means you can finally connect the device to 4K screens, use high-speed external storage, or connect a video card to play games.

The pen was also updated. The Surface Slim Pen 2, when pressed against the screen, emits small vibrations that emit optical feedback and mimic the contact with the paper, making you more accurate.

The cameras also received slight upgrades. The rear now has 10 MP (before it was 8 MP) and supports 4k video. The front has 5 MP, 1080p videos and promises better performance in low light environments.

Surface Pro 8 will ship for $1,100. As with all new Surfaces, it will be available on October 5th, along with Windows 11.



* With William Eler