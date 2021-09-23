Microsoft updates Surface 2 in 1 tablets, with portable design and Windows 11

During the event that Microsoft held this Wednesday (22), the company presented updates for its line of tablets 2 in 1, which can also act as small notebooks with Windows 11. Among the products launched are Surface Pro 8, Pro X and Go 3.

Surface Pro 8

Surface Pro 8 is a powerful tablet that runs Windows 11 (Image: Press Release/Microsoft)

The company has brought one of the biggest updates to the Pro lineup, with a new design that features thinner edges and a 13-inch screen with PixelSense technology, 2880 x 1920 pixel resolution, 3:2 aspect ratio and adaptive refresh rate that reaches up to 120 Hz. The display also supports Dolby Vision and Adaptive Color Technology, with the most advanced features ever seen on devices in the series, according to Microsoft.

Surface Pro 8 will come with versions that feature Intel Core i3, i5 or i7 processors, all 11th generation, plus an integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics card. Variants start with 8GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage up to 32GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage. According to Microsoft, the product brings 40% faster CPU performance, with graphics performance up to 72% more efficient compared to Surface Pro 7.

The Surface Pro Signature Keyboard also features a Slim Pen 2 stylus, which can be carried in the base of the accessory. It also has a tactile engine that simulates contact with paper, with lower latency and greater accuracy. The Surface Pro 8’s body features two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports — a first for devices in the line — in addition to a Surface Connect port for keyboard connection and a 3.5 mm port for headphones or auxiliary cable. Therefore, this version completely abandons USB-A ports.

According to Microsoft, Surface Pro 8 brings battery capacity for up to 16 hours of uninterrupted use, and support for fast charging. Other connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 and an extra version with a Snapdragon X20 LTE chip for 4G mobile connection.

Surface Pro X

Wi-Fi version will come with Windows 11 ex-factory (Image: Release/Microsoft)

The brand did not show any hardware changes in Surface Pro X — the news revolve around the implementation of Windows 11 in the new devices, in addition to the launch of a new version with Wi-Fi only, without 4G LTE connectivity.

With Windows 11, the new devices are expected to bring better compatibility with the ARM architecture, with expanded support for native applications and 64-bit program emulation. This has always been one of the main claims since the release of the first Surface Pro X, which suffered from a lot of bugs and under-optimized software. Among the applications that should work more optimally are Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom, Shapr 3D, Zoom, Teams, among others.

The new Office suite programs should also bring their functions enhanced, since the new version of it was developed specifically for the new generation of Windows in ARM. In other words, higher program opening speeds, more available memory and better support for large documents are expected.

The version that only brings connectivity via Wi-Fi is aimed at working in Home Office, or other uses at home — which can be considered relatively contradictory, since the device has as one of its main goals to bring greater portability within the line Surface. Anyway, this variant should bring longer battery life and lower price. In addition, it will already come with Windows 11 from the factory, while the model with 4G LTE still has Windows 10, but with a guaranteed upgrade.

Other settings that hold up from the previous Surface Pro include a 13-inch display with PixelSense technology, a resolution of 2880 x 1920 pixels, a 3:2 aspect ratio, and multitouch with 10 control points. It comes with two processor options, which include the Microsoft SQ1 with Microsoft SQ1 Adreno 685 GPU, or a more modern variant with Microsoft SQ2 — based on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen2 platform — and Microsoft SQ2 Adreno 690 GPU.

Microsoft Surface Pro X focuses on portability and productivity (Image: Press Release/Microsoft)

It can bring 8 or 16 GB of LPDDR4x RAM, plus 128, 256 or 512 GB of storage via SSD. The rear camera has a 10 MP sensor and is capable of capturing videos in 4K or Full HD resolution, with auto focus. In the front section, the camera for meetings and other video calls has a 5 MP sensor, Full HD support and Windows Hello compatibility for quick device unlocking via facial recognition.

According to Microsoft, the product has enough battery capacity for 15 hours of uninterrupted use, but the brand has not officially disclosed any distinction in this regard between models with Wi-Fi or mobile connection. Surface Pro X inputs include two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, a Surface connection for keyboard or other accessories, and a nano SIM card port, exclusive to LTE models.

Surface Go 3

Surface Go 3 runs Windows 11 S mode (Image: Press Release/Microsoft)

The new device from the line focused on portability is the most compact within the trio of launches. His screen remains the same as the Go 2, with 10.5 inches, a resolution of 1920 x 1280 pixels and an aspect ratio of 3:2. The main news is in the processing options, which include an Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y or a Core i3-10100Y. According to Microsoft, it will be 60% faster than the previous model.

It is available in versions with 4 or 8 GB of LPDDR3 RAM, and 64 or 128 GB of internal storage. Even with specifications that resemble intermediate smartphones, it also runs Windows 11, but in so-called S mode, which only allows downloading applications from the Microsoft Store. Surface Pen is supported, with built-in battery and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity — however, the accessory doesn’t come with the tablet in the box.

The Surface Go 3’s rear camera features an 8 MP sensor and Full HD video recording, while the front lens has 5 MP, also with Full HD capture and Windows Hello compatibility for quick unlocking. The construction of the Surface Go 3 features a USB-C input, a Surface Connect port for keyboards, a 3.5mm headphone jack or auxiliary cable and also a micro SDXC card reader.

Prices and availability

The products are being pre-ordered on the Microsoft website, with deliveries scheduled for October 5th — the same day that Windows 11 will be officially released. The suggested prices can be seen below:

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with i5 processor (8 + 128 GB): $1,099 (about R$5,803 in direct conversion)

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with i5 processor (8 + 256 GB): $1,199 (BRL 6,332)

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with i5 processor (16 + 256 GB): $1,399 (BRL 7,388)

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with i5 processor (8 + 512 GB): $1,399 (BRL 7,388)

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with i7 processor (16 + 256 GB): $1,599 (R$ 8,445)

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with i7 processor (16 + 512 GB): 1,899 dollars (BRL 10,029)

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with i7 processor (16GB + 1TB): $2,199 (R$11,614)

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with i7 processor (32GB + 1TB): 2,599 dollars (BRL 13,726)

Microsoft Surface Pro X with SQ1 processor and Wi-Fi (8 + 128 GB): $899 (BRL 4,747)

Microsoft Surface Pro X with SQ1 processor and 4G LTE (8 + 128 GB): 999 dollars (BRL 5,275)

Microsoft Surface Pro X with SQ1 processor and Wi-Fi (8 + 256 GB): US$1,099 (R$5,803)

Microsoft Surface Pro X with SQ1 processor and 4G LTE (8 + 256 GB): US$1,299 (BRL 6,860)

Microsoft Surface Pro X with SQ2 processor and Wi-Fi (16 + 512 GB): $1,299 (BRL 6,860)

Microsoft Surface Pro X with SQ2 processor and 4G LTE (16 + 256 GB): 1,499 dollars (BRL 7,916)

Microsoft Surface Pro X with SQ2 processor and 4G LTE (16 + 512 GB): $1,799 (BRL 9,501)

Microsoft Surface Go 3 with Intel Pentium processor (4 + 64 GB): $399 (BRL 2,107)

Microsoft Surface Go 3 with Intel Pentium processor (8+128GB): $549 (R$2,899)

Microsoft Surface Go 3 with i3 processor (8 + 128 GB): $629 (R$3,322)

Technical files

Microsoft Surface Pro 8

Dimensions: 287mm x 208mm x 9.3mm

Screen: 13 inches, 2880 x 1920 resolution, 267 PPI, 3:2 aspect ratio, 10-point multitouch, GPU Ink Acceleration, Dolby Vision support

Processor: Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core or Intel Core i7-1185G7 quad-core

Graphics Card: Intel Iris X (i5, i7)

RAM: 8, 16 or 32 GB LPDDR4x

Internal storage: 128 or 256 GB (SSD); 512GB or 1TB

Cameras: 5 MP on the front (video up to Full HD), 10 MP on the rear (video up to 4K), support for Windows Hello

Audio: 2W Speakers with Dolby Audio support

Security: Enterprise-level Windows Hello, TPM firmware, BitLocker support

Software: Windows 11 Home

Sensors: Lighting (brightness and color), accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer

Weight: 889 grams

Keyboard compatibility: Surface Go Signature Keyboard, Surface Pro X Keyboard

Pen compatibility: Microsoft Pen Protocol (MPP), tactile controls with Surface Slim Pen 2

Battery: up to 16 hours of typical use

Connections: 2x USB-C Thunderbolt 4, 1x 3.5mm for headphones, 1x Surface Connect, Wi-Fi6 and Bluetooth 5.1

Microsoft Surface Pro X

Dimensions: 287mm x 208mm x 9.3mm

Screen: 13 inches, 2880 x 1920 resolution, 267 PPI, 3:2 aspect ratio, 10 point multitouch

Processor: Microsoft SQ1 or Microsoft SQ2

Graphics Card: Microsoft SQ1 Adreno 685 GPU or Microsoft SQ2 Adreno 690 GPU

RAM: 8 or 16 GB LPDDR4x

Internal storage: 128, 256 or 512 GB SSD

Cameras: 5 MP on the front (video up to Full HD), 10 MP on the rear (video up to 4K), support for Windows Hello

Audio: 2W Speakers with Dolby Audio support

Security: Enterprise-level Windows Hello, TPM firmware, BitLocker support

Software: Windows 11 Home on ARM (Windows 10 Home on ARM in LTE version, with guaranteed upgrade)

Sensors: Lighting (brightness and color), accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer

Weight: 774 grams

Keyboard compatibility: Surface Go Signature Keyboard, Surface Pro X Keyboard

Pen Compatibility: Microsoft Pen Protocol (MPP)

Battery: up to 15 hours of typical use

Connections: 2x USB-C, 1x Surface Connect, 1x Surface Keyboard Port, 1x nano SIM, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, optional Qualcomm X24 LTE chip

Microsoft Surface Go 3

Dimensions: 245mm x 175mm x 8.3mm

Screen: 10.5 inches, 1920 x 1280 resolution, 220 PPI, 3:2 aspect ratio, 10-point multitouch, 1500:1 contrast ratio, Gorilla Glass 3

Processor: Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y dual-core or Intel Core i3-10100Y quad-core

Graphics Card: Intel UHD Graphics 615

RAM: 4 or 8 GB LPDDR3

Internal storage: 64GB eMMC or 128GB SSD

Cameras: 5MP front, 8MP rear, Full HD recording and Windows Hello support

Audio: 2W Speakers with Dolby Audio support

Security: Windows Hello, TPM firmware

Software: Windows 11 Home in S mode

Sensors: Illumination, accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer

Weight: 544 grams

Keyboard compatibility: Surface Go Signature Type Cover, Surface Go Type Cover

Pen Compatibility: Microsoft Pen Protocol (MPP)

Battery: up to 11 hours of typical use

Connections: 1x USB-C, 1x 3.5mm for headphones, 1x Surface Connect, 1x MicroSDXC card, Wi-Fi6 and Bluetooth 5.0

