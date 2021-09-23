Mileide approaches Dynho in A Fazenda 2021 and MC Mirella releases the verb: “I really complain”

MC Mirella didn’t hide that he didn’t like to see Mileide Mihaile approaching Dynho Alves in The Farm 2021. On Twitter, the funkeira released the verb and caught the attention of internet users.

Find out all about The Farm 2021 in the coverage of RD1

In the reality footage, the artist’s husband says that Safadão’s ex “woke up excited” when he saw her dancing. Next, the brunette approaches the dancer and leans on him.

On the social network, MC posted the scene and put a clown emoji. “Who is this Mileide?”, wanted to know the ex-pea. “I deserve it right, I’ll go grab her boy too”, shot.

Seeing the repercussion of what she said, the funkeira said: “Oxi the boy is mine I think what I want. I think what I want and I complain on my Twitter, leave me”.

In the comments, the followers reacted. “Too jealous, and with good reason I’m also jealousy“, declared a netizen. “Oxi, I don’t like to talk at all”, replied the famous.

Next, one person remembered when the singer was in confinement last year: “Mirella spins, for God’s sake, on the farm you hugged the boys, joked, for God’s sake“. The artist, who was not with Dynho at the time, stressed: “I was single and everyone knew it. He’s married and everyone knows now, he doesn’t have to play with a married man”.

A user of the social network also pointed out: “Your boy is not holy, isn’t he? He who does things and the blame falls on the woman”. Despite having shown jealousy, the brunette tried to disguise: “Give up being an idiot, you really think I’m calling for that hahaha, wake up”.

Who is this, mileide? — BAD MI ⚡️ mirella (@mirellasierra_) September 21, 2021

I deserve it, I’m going to go grab her boy too — BAD MI ⚡️ mirella (@mirellasierra_) September 21, 2021

Oxi the boy is mine I think what I want — BAD MI ⚡️ mirella (@mirellasierra_) September 21, 2021

I think what I want and I complain on my Twitter, let me — BAD MI ⚡️ mirella (@mirellasierra_) September 21, 2021

Let go of being a language, do you really think that I’m calling it hahaha, wake up — BAD MI ⚡️ mirella (@mirellasierra_) September 21, 2021

I was single and everybody knew 🤡 he’s married and everybody knows now, you don’t have to play with a married man — BAD MI ⚡️ mirella (@mirellasierra_) September 21, 2021

Drop the Mirella knife they are friends 😂 — PICAH (@Pocah) September 21, 2021