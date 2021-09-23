Milton Neves receives an ordeal from Marcos and Valdivia

Milton Neves, columnist for UOL and presenter, said that Palmeiras was “fearful” against Atlético-MG, yesterday, in the goalless draw for the Libertadores semifinal. The opinion reverberated among the idols of the alviverde club, who provoked the journalist.

“I don’t think União São João de Araras would play today against the mighty PSG with as much fear as Porco had tonight against Galo,” Milton wrote in his column on UOL.

On Instagram, the presenter shared an excerpt of the text and added: “Scared Pig”. In the comments, ex-goalkeeper Marcos and ex-striker Edmundo provoked Milton.

“Marcos, Milton doesn’t know anything about football,” Edmundo wrote. “So it was a fearful pig x a blind rooster”, completed Marcos.

The former goalkeeper also shared a screenshot of his own response on his Instagram, and then it was Valdivia’s turn to speak up.

“Milton Neves kisses my (lollipop emoji) here, go,” published the Chilean midfielder. Milton took it as a joke and even proposed a bet to Valdivia.

“He’s angry that he’s going to be eliminated and he’ll be able to see Rooster in the final with his flipper on his finger. Hello, Valdivia. A dinner at Barbacoa or at Rancho Português where Galo detonates your pig. If you win, wear his shirt. Palm Trees in the Third Time. And with you as a guest. You and Dudu, my neighbor,” he posted.

Kkkkkkkk, he’s mad that he’s going to be eliminated and he’ll be able to see Rooster in the final with the flip flop on his finger 😂 — Milton Neves (@Miltonneves) September 22, 2021