Milton: Only the Rooster can take the Libertadores do Flamengo. And go! – 09/22/2021

Flamengo 2 x 0 Barcelona-EQU

“Oh, Milton Neves, don’t say that! You are very cold feet!”

I heard this phrase a lot right after the draw for the second phase of the Libertadores in 2021, when Flamengo fell in the easiest bracket in history and I believed that Rubro-Negro was already in the final of the tournament.

I think I hit the nail on that one, don’t you, Flemish?

After all, folks, you can’t imagine a reaction from nothing more than the hardworking Barcelona-EQU in the return game of the continental competition’s semifinal, which will be played in Guayaquil.

Renato Gaúcho could even send team B there to Ecuador to meet the table after the 2-0 today, at Maracanã.

The Gávea club can even buy tickets to Montevideo, where the tournament’s decision will be disputed.

And hope – a lot – for a miracle to happen and Palmeiras eliminates Galo next week.

Because, if Verdão passes, they can send the cup to Rio de Janeiro.

For the soccer presented yesterday, Abel’s team even runs a certain risk of taking a historic rout against Fla.

In other words, only Atlético can take the tri of Mengão.

And look, passing through Palmeiras, you’ll have great chances to take it off, ok?

And that, of course, because Galo is a team trained in an exemplary way by Cuca.

While Fla, with a great cast, of course, is a team that is a bit of a football player.

Renato, if the final against Galo is confirmed, he will be “swallowed” by Cuca.

Write it down and cover me!

