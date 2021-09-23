Ministry of Health backs down and re-authorizes vaccination for adolescents against Covid-19 | Vaccines

The Ministry of Health withdrew and once again allowed the vaccination of adolescents between 12 and 17 years old, even those without comorbidities, against Covid-19. Immunization in the age group was resumed a week after Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga criticized the states’ advance campaign and said that there were “adverse events to be investigated”.

“The benefits of vaccination are greater than the possible risks of adverse events of its application”, informed the folder on Wednesday (22). “Comparing everything that was applied, even with these supposed immunization errors, it’s a very low percentage (…) so, today the ministry no longer suspends immunization in adolescents without comorbidities in a precautionary manner“.

The announcement comes after a Committee formed by representatives of the Ministry, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) confirm that the death of a 16-year-old girl from São Bernardo do Campo, ABC Paulista, is not related to coronavirus vaccination.

Anvisa participated in a meeting of the Interinstitutional Committee on Pharmacovigilance of Vaccines and other Immunobiologicals (CIFAVI) on Tuesday morning (21), in which experts detailed the case. The process was validated and the diagnosis endorsed by CIFAVI members.

“The investigative process was validated by the members of CIFAVI and the diagnosis countersigned. (…) The causality was classified as coincident, that is, the possibility that the death was related to the administration of the vaccine was discarded.“, said Anvisa in a statement.

Anvisa had already pointed out on Monday (20) that there was no causal relationship between the death of the teenager on September 2, with Pfizer’s vaccine against Covid-19.

The diagnosis endorsed by CIFAVI concluded that the young woman did not have any heart disease and her death was caused by a characteristic clinical picture of Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (PTT), an autoimmune disease.

Previously, on September 17, the São Paulo State Department of Health had already concluded that the young woman’s death was due to PTT.