Model Linda Evangelista vents how aesthetic procedure wrecked her career | From them

Reproduction/Instagram @lindaevangelista Linda Evangelista while working as a model

Model Linda Evangelista made an outburst on her social networks explaining the reason for not appearing in new works for some time. She performed an aesthetic procedure called Zeltiq’s CoolSculpting and, according to the open letter, the result was the opposite of what she promised. Linda says that she was brutally disfigured and that, even after two painful surgeries to try to reverse the effects, she remains “‘unrecognizable’ according to the media”.

Linda Evangelista was a model who had the peak of her career in the 90s, sharing catwalks and photographic work with names like Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford. Like her professional colleagues, she continued to work, but was missing in recent years – which caught the attention of fans and colleagues. With that, she decided to write a text on her social networks to explain how the aesthetic procedure took her to a deep depression and turned Evangelista into a recluse.

Read the full outburst:

“Today I took a big step to correct a mistake I made and kept for five years. of Zeltiq, which did the opposite of what it promised. It increased, not decreased, my fat cells and left me permanently deformed, even after undergoing two painful and unsuccessful corrective surgeries. I was, as the media describes it, “unrecognizable”.

I developed Paradoxal Adipose Hyperplasia or PAH, a risk I was not aware of before performing the procedures. PAH not only destroyed my livelihood, it also left me in a cycle of deep depression, deep sadness and the depths of self-loathing. In the process, I became a recluse. With this process, I am moving forward to get rid of my shame and make my story public. I’m so tired of living like this. I would like to walk out the door with my head held high, even though I no longer look like myself.”

Linda has a few photos on her Instagram where she shows her full face. They are usually photos from the past as a model, of loved ones, landscapes or animals. The most recent found are from six months ago, alongside her siblings.

Naomi Campbell replaced Linda Evangelista’s text in her stories, saying that she is proud of her friend and that she loves her.