Model with chemical dependency found on the street lives in a precarious situation

A year ago, the model Eloísa Fontes was found on the streets of Morro do Cantagalo, in the south of Rio de Janeiro. However, after time, she currently lives in a precarious situation compared to when she was successful in the fashion world.

Credit: Reproduction/Instagram @eloisafontesoficialModel with chemical dependency found on the street lives in a precarious situation

After spending seven months in a clinic for drug addicts in Maceió, Eloísa returned to her mother Luciene’s house in Piranhas, the model’s hometown in the state of Alagoas.

“After seven months of meeting people who have lost everything in life to drugs, I know I will live in recovery. I have no intention of manipulating anyone. I know I can’t (drug myself) and I’m a pain in the ass”, said the model in an interview with the newspaper Extra.

The vehicle’s article states that the model, who earned R$35,000 per photo, did not save. Now, with the sick pay that Luciene receives, it is not possible to buy all the medicines and it is barely enough for the household bills. Both have financial support from Samoel, the model’s younger brother.

“I have been unemployed for four years and I am unable to provide further assistance. I decided to open a cow to try to buy even just any vehicle and make this journey that I do every day on foot, and add other money to help support her”, he reported.

Model wants to regain her mother’s confidence and get closer to her family

Eloísa, who turned 28 on the day of the interview, said she was “born again”. “What I want for my life is a bright future. Because I was born again. And I feel that my life has just begun”, declared the girl.

A year without using drugs, at this time, she feels more relaxed about the disease: “I’m feeling at peace. During my hospital stay, I learned to be patient and patient. I know the opportunity will come”.

Credit: Reproduction/Instagram @eloisafontesoficialEloisa even modeled for big brands in New York

Before attempting official resocialization, she plans to regain her mother’s confidence and become closer to her family.

“I need to spend a little time with my family. If I go away, Samoel will go with me. I learned to value what I didn’t. Hospitalization was essential for this. I also learned a lot about AA and NA. What I miss most is my mother’s trust”, he added.