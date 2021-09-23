Moderna CEO says Covid-19 pandemic could end in a year

The CEO of Moderna, Stephane Bancel, believes the new coronavirus pandemic could end in a year, as increased vaccine production will ensure global supplies, he told the Swiss newspaper Neue Zuercher Zeitung.

“If you look at the expansion of production capacity across the industry over the past six months, enough doses should be available by the middle of next year so that everyone on this planet can be vaccinated. Reinforcement doses should also be possible as necessary,” Bancel told the newspaper.

He said that, soon, vaccines will also be available even for children.

“Those who don’t get vaccinated will get immunized naturally, because the Delta variant is very contagious. That way, we’re going to end up in a flu-like situation. You can get vaccinated and have a good winter. Or you don’t, you run the risk of getting sick and possibly even ending up in the hospital.”

Asked if this means a return to normality in the second half of next year, he said: “From today, in a year, I assume.”

Bancel said he expects governments to approve booster vaccines for people already vaccinated because people in the risk groups vaccinated earlier this year “no doubt” need an update.

The CEO stated that Moderna’s booster dose is made up of half the original dose, meaning more people can be served.

“Vaccine volume is the biggest limiting factor. With half the dose, we would have 3 billion doses available worldwide for the next year, instead of just 2 billion,” he said.

The composition of the booster dose remains the same as this year’s original because Moderna didn’t have enough time to change it.

“At the moment, we are testing [vacinas] optimized for the Delta variant in clinical trials. They will form the basis for the 2022 booster vaccination. We are also testing immunizers against Delta plus Beta, the next mutation that scientists believe is likely.”

Moderna can use existing production lines for both the immunization against new variants and the original vaccine against Covid-19. The price of vaccination will remain the same, he said.