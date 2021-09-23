Monkey gang ‘kidnap’ puppy dog ​​in Malaysia

Gangs of wild monkeys are “kidnapping” dogs and cats and “taking them hostage” supposedly to eat in Taman Lestari Putra (Malaysia). An episode of this modality was recorded in images on the last 16th during an attack on a house. The case went viral on social networks.

One monkey was seen leading a puppy across the roof of a house.. Afterwards, he was seen fleeing among trees in a nearby forest. The ape, residents said, is part of a gang that usually attacks local houses in search of food. Lately, domestic cats and dogs have disappeared.

Some residents complained about the monkeys’ aggressiveness and even demanded extreme methods, such as shooting them.

A witness to the “kidnapping” of little Saru, Cherry Lew Yee Lee, said, according to “Sun”:

“The puppy looked tired and tired, but the monkey didn’t seem to hurt him. The monkey was just holding the dog as he moved. It felt like he was treating the puppy like a friend or his baby, it was very strange.”

Monkey ‘kidnaps’ a puppy in Malaysia Photo: Reproduction

Three days later, the puppy was rescued, after several attempts to retrieve the “hostage”, including the offering of fruit. his status was of starvation, since Saru had not eaten anything in the “captivity” period.

With the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of tourists in Malaysia and neighboring countries dropped dramatically. Monkeys that live in the region and that usually receive food from visitors, have become aggressive in their search for survival.