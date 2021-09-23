Mother is arrested after father finds three dead daughters at home

Three South African children died from strangulation after moving to New Zealand with their parents. Two-year-old twins, Karla and Maya, and their six-year-old sister, Liane, were found dead by their father, Graham Dickason, on Thursday (16).

According to police, the main suspect of committing the crime is Lauren Dickason, the children’s mother. She has been sentenced to temporary detention and is being held. Graham found his daughters dead after coming home from work. The woman was arrested the next day.

The family recently arrived in New Zealand and left the mandatory seclusion last week. “The immigration process to New Zealand is extremely traumatic. I understand that the place where the Dickason family had to spend their quarantine was basically like a prison. You don’t see anyone, your food is delivered to your door and you can only go out for about an hour a day,” a colleague of the victims’ father told the press.

The colleague also claimed that Lauren Dickason would have stopped taking chronic medications to ensure that her application to emigrate to New Zealand was successful. The case is still being investigated.

