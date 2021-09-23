movies report sexual abuse, betrayal and lies

“Honor father and mother,” says one of the ten commandments in the Bible. The holy book of Christianity is categorical in stating that parents are almost divine figures and, therefore, must always be respected. Therefore, when the patriarchs of a family considered to be perfect are brutally murdered at the behest of their own daughter, it is shocking all over Brazil. And that’s exactly what happened in 2002, when Suzanne Von Richthofen engineered the death of her own parents along with her boyfriend Daniel Cravinhos and brother-in-law, Christian.

Almost 20 years have passed since the crime, but the rumored case has never left the media completely and different contents have already covered the murder. “The Girl Who Killed the Parents” and “The Boy Who Killed My Parents”, directed by Mauricio Eça, are the newest titles to expose the deaths of Manfred and Marísia von Richthofen. They arrive tomorrow at Amazon Prime Video and splash already watched both movies.

Need two movies?

Both productions will show the events between the moment Suzanne and Daniel met, in August 1999, until the crime was committed, in October 2002. With a screenplay by Ilana Casoy and Raphael Montes, the films are based on the case file and in the statements given by the couple during the trial – that is, each one brings a version.

“The Girl Who Killed the Parents” is narrated by Daniel Cravinhos, played by LeonI burn Bittencourt, and exposes what was said by the defendant in court. In his view, Suzanne was manipulative, took advantage of the family’s money and filled the model airplane builder with gifts, had family problems and, above all, was the one who had the idea of ​​murdering her own parents, who did not allow dating.

In “The Boy Who Killed My Parents”, we followed Suzanne von Richthofen, v.ivida by Carla Diaz, declaring herself the perfect daughter, who was driven to drugs and convinced to support the murder of her parents by her less-affluent boyfriend when she was just 18 years old.

Each of the titles serves as a counterpoint to the other, in addition to showing the contradictions of what each one of them said. Suzanne says she was a virgin when she started dating Daniel, and reveals that her first time was not what she expected, with a “Prince Charming”. The ex-boyfriend reported that she had already had sex before him, and that he didn’t pressure her at all.

Presenting the same story from different visions is what sets the films apart, a wise choice to instigate the curiosity of the public who, when they finish watching one of them, feel almost obliged to look for the other.

sexual abuse and betrayals

At a certain point in Daniel Cravinhos’ testimony, in “The Girl Who Killed the Parents”, Manfred Von Richthofen is accused of having abused Suzanne since he was 13, which would have generated a great trauma in the girl’s life. As reported by the defendant, the father got drunk and went to the girl’s room.

However, in addition to being denied by Suzanne’s defense, nothing about it is commented on during her testimony in “The Boy Who Killed My Parents”.

A similar situation is related to Manfred. In “The Girl Who Killed Her Parents”, the family patriarch von Richthofen is found by Daniel and Suzanne leaving a motel accompanied by a woman who is not Marísia, implying that he had an extramarital affair. In addition, the possibility of the family matriarch having an affair with an ex-patient with whom she took a trip is raised.

However, in “The Boy Who Killed My Parents”, Daniel gets angry with his girlfriend and accuses Suzanne’s father of betraying her mother, as well as suggesting an affair between Marísia and a friend, but nothing is really confirmed or seen.

Cristian Cravinhos Involvement

Daniel’s older brother is also the target of different versions, since in Suzanne’s testimony, he even minimally flirts with her, leaving the girl uncomfortable with the approach. Later, Cristian would have supported the crime, helping Daniel to convince her that the right thing would be to murder her own parents.

In “The Girl Who Killed the Parents”, Cristian didn’t want to be involved with the death of the von Richthofen, but convinced by the couple.

money x love

In short, both versions try to convince the jury – and in the case of the films, the viewer – that the other person is to blame, not the one who is narrating the facts. Both Daniel and Suzanne claim to have acted out of love, that they were innocent and that they were coerced by their partners.

For both of them, love and money were the cause and the desired consequence of a crime that appeared to be perfect.

Reflection

For those who consume content about real crimes and were already familiar with the tragic history of the Von Richthofen family, the feature films do not add much new information – precisely because it is a work based on records of the process that were already available. However, the titles propose a different reflection to viewers: what if it were me?

In an informal conversation that took place before the interviews to promote the films, of which splash participated, a comment made by a journalist caught the attention of others present: “I have a teenage daughter, I need to treat her well.” The thought is not unique to just that concerned father, after all, myself, the reporter who signs this text, found myself reflecting on the chain of events shown in the films and how it can result in a heinous crime like the one that happened.

Generally speaking, both “The Girl Who Killed The Parents” and “The Boy Who Killed My Parents” do not attempt to change the viewer’s opinion of the crime. They provide a new view to the public who, through two different versions, can know the path taken by three ordinary people to become criminals.

