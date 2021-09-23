moving average of deaths to show an upward trend again after three months, says consortium

THE moving average of deaths due to Covid-19 returned to indicate an uptrend after three months, since the 21st of June of this year. According to data from the consortium formed by press vehicles, the average of the last seven days was 531, showing a growth of 16% in relation to the number registered 14 days ago.

The portal G1, one of the members of the consortium, pondered that the increase could be explained because the current comparison refers to September 9, right after the extended national holiday, when there are smaller teams to count the records. In total, nine Brazilian states show an upward trend in deaths: Acre, Tocantins, Pará, Paraná, Espírito Santo, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Goiás and Rio de Janeiro.

O Ceará, the Federal District and ten other states show a drop in the moving average of cases, according to data from the consortium. Behind only Rondônia, Ceará is the federation with the highest rate of decline in the indicator, with a 66% reduction. To determine the status of each state, the percentage of change is considered: if it is up to 15% it is considered stable, above 15% positive is growing, while 15% negative means a fall.

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

In the last 24 hours, 839 deaths and 35,600 cases were recorded by Covid-19 in the country, according to the consortium, which uses as a basis the data provided by state health departments. The number is slightly lower than that released by the Ministry of Health , with 876 new deaths and 36,400 new cases in the same period.

About the subject

Understand the moving average of cases

At a certain point in the midst of the pandemic, it became common to hear the expression “mobile average” in the main media outlets in the country. The resource is used by specialists to achieve a little more precision in monitoring the disease. In the case of the State Health Department (Sesa), the value is calculated considering the total number of cases in the last seven days.

This allows an unusual variation in one of the days of the week to not be seen in isolation. A case in Rio de Janeiro, for example, is essential to understand how the daily monitoring can be imprecise. As of August 1, 2020, the State registered 1,718 new cases of Covid-19. On the 2nd, the number of new infections dropped to 12. Days later, however, a scare would come: the bulletin released by the Health Department on the 5th brought 3,700 new cases.

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags