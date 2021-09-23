MTST occupies SP Stock Exchange in protest against hunger and inflation

Earlier this afternoon, activists from the MTST (Movement of Homeless Workers) occupied B3, the headquarters of the Brazilian Stock Exchange, in downtown São Paulo, in protest against hunger, inflation and unemployment.

According to the movement, the place was chosen because it symbolizes “speculation” and “social inequality”.

“We occupy the São Paulo Stock Exchange, the greatest symbol of speculation and social inequality. While companies are profiting, the people are hungry and work is increasingly precarious. Those who hold the Bolsonaro there are the owners of the market!”, posted the organization’s profile on Twitter.

“The record bank profits, the increase of large fortunes and the emergence of 42 new billionaires in the same country where food insecurity affects more than 116 million people and hunger is already a reality for more than 19 million must end,” they continued .

In a statement, the movement said that this demonstration starts a campaign that will carry out actions in the coming months across the country.

The coordinator of the MTST and pre-candidate for the government of São Paulo, Guilherme Boulos, published on social networks about the protest. “The voice of the people for the first time on Bovespa!” he wrote.

To UOL, the B3 spokesperson said that the protesters did not access the place where the operations are taking place and that the protest is peaceful.

In SP, basic food basket almost equals with minimum wage

A monthly survey carried out by Procon-SP in partnership with Dieese (Interunion Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies) released at the end of last week showed that the average price of the basic food basket in August rose by 1.15%.

The average price of a set of staple foods in the capital was R$1,077.01 that month, a little less than the minimum wage of R$1,100.

Compared to the same month last year, the increase is 21.18%. In August 2020 the value of the basket was BRL 888.79, that is, it is BRL 188.22 more expensive in 2021. The items that increased the most were the pound of potatoes, with a variation of 27.30%, the 500 ml multipurpose cleaner (11.29%), whole chilled chicken, whose kilogram rose 9.98%, 200g cornstarch biscuit (9.84%) and 200g salt and water biscuit (7.73%) .

Basic interest rate is the highest in 2 years to contain inflation

Yesterday, the Central Bank’s Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) unanimously decided to raise the economy’s basic interest rate (Selic) by one percentage point, from 5.25% to 6.25% per year — the highest level since July 2019, when the Selic was at 6.5% per year.

In the decision, the BC considered the need to hold the price hike. The IPCA, the official inflation in the country, accumulates 9.68% in 12 months, until August. It is way above BC’s target of 3.75%, with a tolerance of 1.5 percentage points up and down — that is, it can vary between 2.25% and 5.25%.