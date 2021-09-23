“My Rio de Janeiro is different”: Gabigol praises Fla’s pre-match atmosphere at Maracanã, for Libertadores – Flamengo

PHOTO: GILVAN DE SOUZA/FLAMENGO

The night of this Wednesday (22) promises to be one of strong emotions for fans of Flamengo. That’s because, dreaming of the three-time Libertadores da América championship, Mais Querido enters the field to face Barcelona de Guayaquil, from Ecuador, in the first duel in the semifinal of the competition. Top scorer of Fla in the tournament, Gabigol praised the pre-match ‘climate’ on Liberta’s day, at Maracanã.

Through his Twitter profile, the shirt 9 rubro-negro made a post showing anxiety for the match, which marks a special ‘re-encounter’: “Night of liberators, night of Maracanã… My Rio de Janeiro is so different, what a climate! ‘Goxxxxto’ a lot”, said the post.

CHECK THE PUBLICATION:

Night of liberators, night of Maracanã… My Rio de Janeiro is very different, what a climate 😍🔥🤪 Goxxxxto a lot! — Gabi (@gabigol) September 22, 2021

It is worth mentioning that, despite Flamengo having played in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil against Guild in front of the crowd, at Maracanã, the logo duel marks the Nation’s reunion with the team and the Temple of Football in a Libertadores da América match. For the clash, around 35 thousand tickets were made available and more than 20 thousand were sold in advance.

Flemish and Barcelona from Guayaquil they measure forces from 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), with live broadcast of Fox Sports channels, on closed TV. However, as tradition dictates, Coluna do Fla will command the most red-black narration on the internet, in the voice of Rafa Penido, on YouTube.