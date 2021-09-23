Mysterious stealth aircraft fuselage sighted at Lockheed Martin radar test area – Cavok Brasil

A mysterious stealth aircraft was spotted at Lockheed Martin’s secret Helendale Cross Section Radar (RCS) measurement facility.

While we don’t know what this shape looks like, it provides a timely reminder of some of the exotic test work going on behind closed doors, at facilities like Helendale and others, in a number of advanced fighter jet development programs that we know about, as well as a more stealthy aviation work in progress in the classified middle.

A short video showing the apparent test form appears to have been posted for the first time on video sharing social networking service TikTok, before being shared on other social media channels. Ruben Hofs, who has a Twitter profile (@rubenhofs) used an open source intelligence comparison (OSINT) of buildings and foliage at the site to determine that the video was almost certainly shot in Helendale.

The video itself shows what appears to be a form of inverted stealth aircraft being transported in a trailer, while a voice asks, “What the fuck?” As Hofs notes, the shape of the aircraft is very different from typical “pole aircraft”, which are more familiar test formats used for calibration on posts used in RCS tests at Helendale and other facilities.

Interestingly, the test format seems to show some general similarities with various next-generation fighter designs, including some concepts for the Next Generation Air Domain (NGAD) jet that we’ve seen so far.

It appears to have a diamond-like shape, no tail, with an elongated fuselage and a single prominence at the front. The ‘hump’ is perhaps where the cockpit would be located, although the shape could also be intended to represent an unmanned concept. It’s hard to tell whether the mysterious vehicle represents a full platform or more just the fuselage.

It is important to note that the test model in question is unlikely to be some highly sensitive aspect of an ongoing program, above all because it was seen being moved in daylight in view of contractors and facility workers.

Air Combat Command Chief. His immediate reply was that he had no idea what it was. And then he took my laptop and stared at it for about 20 seconds. His expression was (WARNING: my impression) somewhere between confused and impressed. https://t.co/XY1MN3nYzV — Steve Trimble (@TheDEWLine) September 22, 2021

On the other hand, Lockheed Martin Skunk Works has a long history of being at the forefront of stealth aircraft development. Often many forms are tested and evolved into an eventual established design.