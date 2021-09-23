Mysterious whale moves R$7.2 billion in bitcoin in a single transaction, who is it?

At dawn this Wednesday (22), a whale moved around 7.2 billion reais in bitcoin in a single transaction. The movement was observed by Bitcoin Block Bot, which informs about large movements of money and other curiosities.

“Whale Alert! Someone moved 31,493 BTC ($1B) in block 701,384″

Analyzing the transaction, everything indicates that the whale sent 800 BTC, 185 million reais, to another address and the other 30,693,41091779 BTC went to a change address. The value of this “change” is 7.1 billion reais.

The address that received this change now ranks 27th among the richest Bitcoin wallets, according to information from the BitInfoCharts website.

Whale alert! 🐋 Someone moved 31,493 BTC ($1B) in block 701,384 https://t.co/lnso9jw2q0 — Bitcoin Block Bot (@BtcBlockBot) September 20, 2021

sardine eating whale

The address that originated these transactions was used for the first time in June 2020 when receiving 4,000 BTC and then withdrew that same amount in October of the same year.

From this date, when Bitcoin was still worth around 80.00 reais, the whale started accumulating BTC non-stop, usually making deposits between 50 and 100 BTC for each transaction.

Who’s the owner?

Few players have that much Bitcoin in their pockets, leaving exchanges aside, whose addresses are known and tagged, the only institutions that reportedly have more than 30,000 BTC are: MicroStrategy, Tesla, Block.one, as well as Grayscale and CoinShares funds and from Bulgaria and Ukraine.

Despite the transparency of the Bitcoin blockchain, it is impossible to determine who owns the wallet due to its pseudo-anonymity. However, we can remove some of them from the list of likely owners:

Tesla has purchased BTCs only once, the BTCs declared by Ukraine are from several civil servants and none of them have such a quantity. Bulgaria’s BTCs are the result of seizures. As well as Grayscale and Block.one also seem to have not purchased any BTCs in the last three months.

Perhaps this could be one of MicroStrategy’s portfolios, as Michael Saylor, the company’s CEO, started announcing the first purchase of BTC in August of last year.

A curiosity about this transaction of more than 7 billion reais is that its fee cost only 6.36 reais.