NASA Helicopter Flies at Lowest Altitude Ever Recorded Taking PHOTO of Mount on Mars

During its 13th flight on Sept. 4, NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter provided an image of a rock-covered mound on the Martian surface.

The image of the geological target named by the NASA team as Faillefeu (a medieval abbey in the French Alps) was taken from the lowest altitude recorded so far – just 8 meters.

Approximately 10 meters wide, the mound is visible just north of the center of the image, with some large rocks casting shadows.

At the top of the image it is possible to see a part of the hill’s crest 900 meters wide. At the bottom of the image you can see ripples in the sand vertically aligned to the middle, explains NASA.

View of the rocky mount Failfeu on Mars

The team also created a 3D image of the mount, which is best viewed with red and blue glasses, which was created by combining data from two images and taken by the camera onboard Ingenuity.

3D view of rocky mount Failfeu on Mars

The mission of the Perseverance rover is to search for evidence of microbial life, collect rocks to be sent to Earth, and explore the geology and climate of the Red Planet to help pave the way for future human missions.