NASA vehicle arrives at the south pole of the Moon in 2023 to search for water

The Polar Exploration Vehicle for Volatile Investigation (Viper) will land at the south pole of the Moon in 2023 to search for water and other resources, announced this Monday (20) the US space agency NASA.

The mission site, part of the Artemis program, will be near the western edge of Nobile crater, where it will explore the surface and subsurface of the area.

The agency’s team evaluated viable trajectories for the rover, taking into account locations where the Viper could use its solar panels to charge and conserve heat during the 100-day trip.

“We are looking for answers to some very complex questions, and studying these features on the Moon, which have stood the test of time, will help us to answer them,” said Anthony Colaprete, the scientist who coordinates the project.

The Viper, which will be launched aboard a Falcon Heavy rocket from the private company SpaceX, will study a lunar surface of approximately 93 square kilometers.

During the mission, samples will be taken from at least three locations in carefully selected areas, which will provide greater understanding of a wide range of different types of lunar environments, NASA said.

The Viper team will seek to analyze the characteristics of the ice and other resources, using sensors and the onboard rover drill.

Analyzing samples from a variety of depths and temperatures will help scientists better predict where the most ice might be on the Moon, based on similar terrain, allowing NASA to map resources.

The idea is to better understand the distribution of resources on the Moon and document future manned missions to the Moon’s surface.

NASA explained that the lunar south pole is one of the coldest regions in the solar system.

“No previous mission to the Moon’s surface has explored this region,” he added.

Data from previous missions helped scientists conclude that ice and other potential resources exist in areas of the moon near the poles.

The data the Viper sends will provide scientists around the world with “greater understanding of the cosmic origin, evolution and history of our moon,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA associate administrator for science.