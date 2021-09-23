NASA’s New Roman Mission to Investigate Cosmic Secrets Using Exploding Stars

When NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope launches later this decade, it will revolutionize astronomy by providing a panoramic field of view at least 100 times larger than Hubble’s in image sharpness or similar resolution.

As detailed by NASA, in a statement, the equipment will search the sky thousands of times faster than can be done with Hubble. This combination of wide field, high resolution and an efficient research approach promises new understandings in many areas, particularly how galaxies form and evolve over cosmic time.

How did the greatest structures in the universe come together? How did our galaxy, the Milky Way, come into its current form? These are some of the questions Roman will help answer.

Galaxies are conglomerates of stars, gas, dust and dark matter. The largest can span hundreds of thousands of light years. Many gather in clusters containing hundreds of galaxies, while others are relatively isolated.

As detailed by NASA, how galaxies change over time depends on many factors: for example, their history of star formation, how quickly they formed stars over time, and how each generation of stars influenced the next through supernova explosions and stellar winds. To discover these details, astronomers need to study a large number of galaxies.

While wide-field imaging is important for studies of galaxies, just as important are Roman’s spectroscopic capabilities. A spectrograph takes light from an object and scatters it into a rainbow of colors known as a spectrum.

From this gamut of colors, astronomers can get a lot of otherwise unavailable details, such as the distance or composition of an object.

Roman’s ability to provide a spectrum of every object within the field of view, combined with Roman imaging, will allow astronomers to learn more about the universe than just imaging or spectroscopy.

As detailed by NASA, galaxies do not form stars at a constant rate. They accelerate and decelerate – forming more or less stars – under the influence of a variety of factors, from collisions and mergers to supernova shock waves and galactic-scale winds driven by supermassive black holes.

By studying a galaxy’s spectrum in detail, astronomers can explore the history of star formation.

As detailed by NASA, some early galaxies gave rise to stars very quickly for a short period of time, only to stop forming stars surprisingly early in the universe’s history, undergoing a rapid transition from living to “dead”.

Growing the cosmic web

Even though galaxies themselves have grown over time, they have also coalesced into groups to form intricate structures billions of light-years across. Galaxies tend to group together into bubbles, leaves and filaments, creating a vast cosmic web.

By combining high-resolution images, which show the position of a galaxy in the sky, with spectroscopy, which provides a distance, astronomers can map this web in three dimensions and learn about the large-scale structure of the universe.

The expansion of the universe extends light from distant galaxies to longer, redder wavelengths – a phenomenon called redshift. The farther away a galaxy, the greater its redshift.

As detailed by NASA, Roman’s infrared detectors are ideal for capturing light from these galaxies. Farther away galaxies are also weaker and harder to detect.

Combining this with the fact that some types of galaxies are rare, you have to search a larger area of ​​the sky with a more sensitive observatory to find the objects that generally have the most interesting stories to tell.

While astronomers can anticipate many of the Roman Space Telescope’s discoveries, perhaps the most exciting is the possibility of finding things that no one could have predicted.

Typical high-resolution observations from space-based observatories such as Hubble target specific objects for detailed investigation.

Also according to the information, Roman’s research approach will cast a wide net, thus opening up a new “discovery space”.

