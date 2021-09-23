Nego do Borel was ready in 7 days, and we can prove it

The first week of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) was tense for Nego do Borel. The pawn starred in the second big fight of the edition, discussed with Gui Araujo and released dubious comments about other participants.

The singer’s behavior towards Dayane Mello has also been an issue within the program. The funkeiro had attacks refused by the model twice, in addition to having admitted that he took a condom to the stall, where he slept close to his colleague.

Check out seven confusions that Nego do Borel made in seven days of confinement:

Comment that embarrassed Dayane

Last Wednesday, while talking about bodily changes and physical insecurities, Dayane confessed that she didn’t feel confident when she was younger because of her ears. Upon noticing them, Nego do Borel was impressed with their asymmetry.

Putting his hands to his face and widening his eyes, the singer exclaimed: “Man, your ear is more open than the other!” While other pedestrians defended the ex-Gran Fratello and tried to change the subject, Nego do Borel insisted on talking about her colleague’s ears. The comments made Dayane visibly uncomfortable, and the model complained that the singer had pointed out the difference “for all of Brazil to know”.

Other pedestrians were also bothered by Nego do Borel’s attitude, such as Victor Pecoraro, who said he made fun of the funkeiro’s smile to “return” the talk about Dayane.

2021 Farm: Nego do Borel is impressed by Dayane's ears - Reproduction/Playplus - Reproduction/Playplus

2021 Farm: Nego do Borel is impressed by Dayane’s ears

Image: Playback/Playplus

First Edition Punishment

Nego do Borel was responsible for the first punishment of the edition. The pedestrian used the headquarters bathroom during the first party of the reality show, but he was in the stall. The residents of the bay cannot use the head office space, bathroom sinks, showers, swimming pool, hot tub and outdoor shower. As a result, the prisoners were left without running water for 12 hours.

Harassment accusations

On two occasions, Dayane Mello refused the singer’s advances. On the first night in the stall, Borel tried to caress the model’s face, who withdrew her hand.

In another moment, after the end of the first party of the edition, the funkeiro even exchanged a kiss with the peoa, but had an attempt to kiss denied. Nego do Borel stretched his arms behind Dayane Mello’s head and tried to kiss her. She, however, turned away from the kiss, denied the artist’s new onslaught again and made it clear that she didn’t want intimate contact, saying “No!”. Dayane even saw Nego do Borel caress his head and decided to take the singer’s hand away.

Farm 13: Nego do Borel and Dayane in the bay - Reproduction/Playplus - Reproduction/Playplus

Farm 13: Nego do Borel and Dayane in the bay

Image: Playback/Playplus

fight in the stall

On the night of the first party of the edition, the same occasion that Dayane refused a kiss from the funkeiro, Nego do Borel had a crisis in the stall and got into trouble with the other residents of the space. Mussunzinho got annoyed with the noise of a conversation between Borel and Dayane and drew the duo’s attention, irritating the singer.

Minutes later, Nego got up furious, tried to leave the place, couldn’t and threw a bucket towards the door. The crash startled the other pedestrians and even the knight that sleeps in space. Dynho Alves, who was also stressed by his colleague’s attitudes, kicked the door and argued with the singer screaming. “Everyone here is sick of you,” he exclaimed.

Discussion with Gui Araujo

Gui Araujo and Nego do Borel had an argument in the treehouse on Monday night. The singer wanted the farmer to stop criticizing him in conversations with the other inmates and to resolve matters directly with him. The two, however, could not understand each other.

The ex-participant of “On Vacation with the Ex” said that he does not accept many attitudes of his colleague in confinement, both inside and outside the reality show, and that he has no confidence in his ability to change.

You wear me out, I don’t like your way, I don’t like the way you approach things. I don’t like the way you talk, he argues. I don’t like anything, old man. Gui Araujo

The singer, however, stated that he is on the program because he felt prepared, and that he is trying “a new chance at life” with his participation.

condom in the stall

At dawn on Tuesday, MC Gui found a closed condom under his mattress in the stall. Later, Tiago Piquilo told Dayane and Liziane, who are also in the stall, that the singer had a condom in his pocket on the day of the reality show’s first party. “He said he was supposed to do I don’t know what”, said the countryman.

Later in the morning, Dayane questioned the singer, who was visibly embarrassed by the question, but ended up admitting that he took the condom to the scene.

Hey, it’s always good, right, carrying a gun. Neglect Borel

Solange also asked what the singer’s intention was to take the condom into the room. The funkeiro said he doesn’t remember the occasion and asked the participants to stop talking about it. “I have a lot of respect for Ms. Solange and Ms. Day and I’ll never think anything else about you,” he said.

2021 Farm: Nego do Borel says he may have taken a condom when he was drunk at the party - Reproduction/PlayPlus - Reproduction/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Nego do Borel says he may have taken a condom when he was drunk at the party

Image: Playback/PlayPlus

mocked Liziane’s appearance

On Tuesday afternoon, Nego do Borel did an imitation of his colleague in confinement, Liziane Gutierrez. For this, he changed his face to assimilate, in a pejorative way, to the face of the girl. The singer made a kind of parody for Erika Schneider when Liziane, drunk, accused him of “doing VT” — acting to stand out, with Tati Quebra Barraco in the first party of the program. Nego even compared the participant to the Joker, the villain of the Batman movies.

The participant’s team confirmed that it intends to sue Nego do Borel for the imitation.

Fazenfa 2021: Nego do Borel imitates Liziane Gutierrez - Reproduction/Playplus - Reproduction/Playplus

2021 Farm: Nego do Borel imitates Liziane Gutierrez

Image: Playback/Playplus

