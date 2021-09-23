Netflix: All October 2021 releases in streaming

Netflix released this Wednesday (22) the complete list of films, series, documentaries and animes that should reach the catalog in October 2021. Among the highlights are the premieres of the 3rd season of You (You), of the new episodes of tuning and from the movie the guilty, starring Jake Gyllenhaal.

In addition, reality show fans will also be able to count on the release of Blind Marriage Brazil, while those who love usm teen suspense will be able to watch the movie slasher is there someone in the house.

Check out all Netflix releases for the next month, remembering that the dates may change by the company.

Netflix Launches in September 2021

Series on Netflix

No connection – Season 3 (October 3)

Blind Marriage: Brazil (from October 6th)

You – Season 3 (October 15)

Tuning – Season 2 (October 27)

Colin in Black and White (October 29)

the time i give you (October 20th)

Movies on Netflix

the guilty (October 1st)

Diana: the Musicl (October 1st)

hard to swallow (October 1st)

is there someone in the house (October 6th)

The Invisible Thread (October 13)

valentine (October 17th)

The Passengers (October 20th)

Army of Thieves: Invasion of Europe (October 29)

Documentaries and specials

Colony Dignity: A Nazi Sect in Chile (October 1st)

Purchased Games (October 6th)

Family

Spells and Meows (October 1st)

A Grimm’s Dark Tale (October 8th)

Maya and the Three Warriors (October, 22)

animes

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light (October 1st)

Blue Period (October 9th)