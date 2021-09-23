Netflix plans a wide universe with Roald Dahl characters

THE Netflix acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company, the company that held the rights to adapt the work of the British author responsible for novels such as Matilda, The fantastic chocolate factory and James and the Giant Peach.

According to the Variety, streaming plans a wide universe with the characters created by the writer, working with varied formats, from animations and live-actions to games and immersive experiences. In total, there are 19 productions outlined so far. See the ad:

Before the purchase, in 2018, streaming and RDSC had signed an agreement that already included an animated series based on The fantastic chocolate factory, signed by Taika Waititi and Phil Johnston. It is also known that Netflix is ​​involved in adapting the musical from Matilda.

Roald Dahl’s books have been translated into more than 60 languages, and have sold hundreds of millions of copies worldwide. His works have been adapted for cinema several times. Scheduled for 2023, the next one is wonka, which will bring Timothee Chalamet in the role of the emblematic owner of the Fantastic Chocolate Factory.

