Netflix releases documentary trailer and release date

Netflix released this Wednesday, 22, the trailer for the documentary about Britney Spears. The Britney x Spears video was posted this afternoon on the platform’s social networks with the release date.

“The complete story of Britney Spears has yet to be told. My new documentary film Britney x Spears opens on September 28”, reveals the streaming twitter caption.

See the trailer

The trailer starts with an image of the singer and her voice saying, “I just want my life back”. According to the documentary, Britney was prevented from talking about what was going on in her life in recent years.

READ TOO:

The film promises to reveal the secrets of the guardianship that gave her father, Jamie Spears, control of the artist’s life. He became responsible for the singer’s finances 13 years ago and she has been fighting for freedom ever since.

“Britney made a lot of money for other people,” says the trailer. “I worked all my life. I don’t owe these people anything,” says the singer.

The production will show confidential reports and testimonials from people involved who never spoke about the subject. “No more lies. Enough of silence”, says the preview of the documentary, which also shows the fans’ struggle for her freedom.

CNN has already announced that it will also release a documentary about the singer, Toxic: Britney Spears Battle for Freedom, on September 26th. Works around this story come after the success of the documentary Framing Britney Spears, winner of the Emmy Awards, produced by The New York Times.