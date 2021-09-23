Neto calls Abel a coward after Palmeiras draw at home to Atlético-MG

Neto, former player and presenter of the program “Donos da bola” did not spare criticism of the coach of Verdão after the team’s selection and posture in the duel against Atlético-MG

grandson, former player and host of the show “Donos da Bola” did not spare criticism of the coach of Verdão after the squad and team posture in the duel against Atlético-MG, for the first game of the Copa Libertadores semifinal. The match was not the best and the score was not 0 x 0.

In Neto’s opinion, coach Abel Ferreira was “cowardly” for not seeking the goal. “Thinking about playing in the Libertadores final, the strategy worked, but he was a coward in football, because he starts with an offensive team, with Dudu, Veiga, Rony and Luiz Adriano, has overtaking Piquerez – and the players were technically bad -“

And completed: “My charge was cowardice in the second half not to kick the goal. Even with the strategy, if he pushes a little, he could have a 1-0 advantage […] Abel Ferreira had a vision of not taking a goal. It was his strategy. He played against Nacho, Hulk, so-and-so, so-and-so, a team that scores every game. He wanted to stay alive for the second game. And he did it because any tie with goals gives Palmeiras, who is the current champion and is the vice-leader of the Brazilian Nationals.”

Neto also commented on the case of Dudu, who was substituted in the second half, but he didn’t like it: “Dudu is brave, I think he’s right, because Abel moves badly and took out the best player on the field, which was Felipe Melo – monster, better on the field, played a lot.”