Neurologist: poor diet and sedentary lifestyle increase risks

Small daily forgetfulness and difficulties in solving simple everyday tasks, these are some of the characteristics of Alzheimer’s, a disease that affects more than 1.2 million people in Brazil.

Neurologist José Alexandre Borges, from Hospital São Mateus, in Cuiabá, explains that Alzheimer’s is the main cause of dementia among people over 70 years of age, a worrying reality, since its causes are mostly related to habits and style of life.

“There are two factors that can lead to Alzheimer’s, one of them is family history, for which there is no prevention. However, it is not a rule if someone in your family has had or has the disease, which you will have too. Another factor is related to habits, such as sedentary lifestyle, smoking, excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages, unregulated diet and sleep”, explains the doctor.

If lifestyle and habits that are harmful to health are important risk factors that can lead to Alzheimer’s, the way to prevent it is to seek constant balance. José Alexandre Borges advises that the safe path is: to control hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol and regular physical activity, avoid alcoholism and smoking. “It is essential to maintain a healthy and balanced diet, and also take care of sleep”.

Symptoms

The neurologist emphasizes that Alzheimer’s usually manifests after 70 years of age, with rare cases of disease manifestation in people aged 60 years or less.

Among the most common symptoms is forgetting about recent facts; the patient becomes more repetitive than usual; he forgets about everyday things like taking his medicine, or places he goes to.

“This forgetting progresses to the point that it harms your daily life. At this moment, he needs third parties to help him”, he reports.

When Alzheimer’s is diagnosed, the treatment is done in a multiprofessional way. The specialist physician will be indispensable to analyze and treat the symptoms. “There are medications to try to delay the evolution of the disease and improve some symptoms, such as treating insomnia and behavioral mood.”

José Alexandre Borges points out that it is also important that the patient is accompanied by a speech therapist, physiotherapist, psychologist and occupational therapist, who will help in the maintenance of speech, motor and cognitive functions.

Alzheimer’s has no cure, however, the proper treatment allows an elderly person with relative stability and health.