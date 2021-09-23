New Chevrolet S10 Z71 2022 appears in tests for the 1st time

Also in August, Chevrolet confirmed one more of the four novelties that should soon arrive in the Brazilian market. This is the Z71 version for the S10. The configuration is already known to North Americans and follows the versions with a little more off-road appeal of the company’s pickup trucks there, but it doesn’t bring any radical changes.

While Chevrolet has not yet released a date for the launch of the new S10 Z71 in Brazil, colleagues from Instagram profile BF///MS managed to catch a unit of the truck running around here with some camouflage. However, it was already possible to see some of the improvements that newness should bring to the truck.

In the video, the S10 appears with disguises only in the new components of the Z71 version. Therefore, we can expect elements such as a unique grille in the front and flares in the fenders. Among the accessories, the new version of the Chevrolet medium pickup should bring an unprecedented Santantonio and also stirrups on the sides. The wheels don’t look too different, but they were camouflaged, indicating they might have a new paint job.

Only a narrow strip of disguise was applied to the side of the Chevrolet S10 Z71. It is likely that a novelty should bring there an exclusive graphics alluding to the version. The bucket was covered in camouflage, however. That way should come the name of the configuration and some more mention of the new capabilities.

The Z71 version is already offered in other Chevrolet pickup trucks in the US. There, it adds a more adventurous look and a few extra mechanical components, such as differential lock, recalibrated suspension and front tow hooks. It’s safe to say that the S10 should follow the same line around here to fight Ford Ranger Storm and Toyota Hilux GR-Sport.

However, it will not be this time that we will see a change in the powertrain of the Chevrolet mid-size pickup truck. Under the hood, the S10 Z71 should bring the same 2.8 turbodiesel as the other configurations, yielding 200 hp of power and 51 kgfm of torque. The transmission will be automatic with 6 speeds and 4×4 traction with reduced will come as standard. The new Chevrolet S10 Z71 should debut in October in Brazil and its price will be positioned below the current High Country, more luxurious version that costs from R$ 264,850.