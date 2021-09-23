New day of protests against pandemic measures in Australia has 200 arrests

More than 200 people were arrested on Wednesday (22) in Melbourne, Australia, during a protest against government measures related to the Covid-19 pandemic. The epicenter of the turmoil was the Sanctuary of Remembrance, a memorial to Australians who served and died in wars. According to local media reports, police officers resorted to tear gas and non-lethal weapons fire during the action.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that the sanctuary was the end of a march with hundreds of protesters. They occupied the memorial steps, chanted protests against Victoria’s Prime Minister Daniel Andrews, sang the national anthem, called a minute of silence in honor of people who committed suicide during the Covid-19 pandemic, and knelt at the in front of the police. Also according to the newspaper, most of the protesters were peaceful, but some threw objects at the police.

The protests, which reached their third day on Wednesday, are related to a two-week stoppage in Victoria’s construction industry, whose workers are resisting a government demand for mandatory vaccinations against Covid-19 to continue perform their duties on construction sites.

In the demonstrations, union members won the support of opponents of lockdown measures, people who, in posters and shouts, claimed to be defenders of “freedom” and/or anti-vaccination.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who is in the United States, criticized the protests. “None of us are above the law,” he said. At the request of police in Victoria, the local civil aviation security authority on Wednesday imposed a five-day restriction on flights over central Melbourne.