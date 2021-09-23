New emojis, including trans pregnant men and 25 skin tones handshake, reflect social change

If you’ve been following the generational shock around the term cringe, you already know that Generation Z has canceled the giggle-with-tears emoji — much used among millennials — and replaced it with symbols like the skull (to say something like “died”) . Emojis should be used ironically or the person is elderly, or rather cringe, according to TikTok’s teenage dictatorship. But those who understand the weight that these graphic representations have in new forms of communication warn that, more than ever, this clash must be restricted to virtual gladiators to focus on the evolution of emojis. The exchange of cards matters.

Increasingly popular in a world where we need to express ideas and emotions virtually, clearly and succinctly, colorful icons are a reflection of an era with no time for text. Adobe study showed that 88% of global users feel more empathy for those who use emojis. Five billion emojis a day are posted on Facebook alone. Whenever they change their face — and keyboards will see a significant makeover in the coming months — the discussion about the relevance of the pictograms gathers steam. Being a cringe or not is the minus.

A number of new emojis have just been approved by the Unicode Consortium, a Silicon Valley organization that approves the icons for standardization on iOS and Android operating systems. Anyone can submit suggestions for a new emoji, but Unicode, made up of representatives of the tech giants, hits the hammer once a year. The new set (version 14.0) has 838 new characters, including 37 brand new emojis that will now be implemented by companies to be available by the end of the year.

The coral and the heating

Among the pregnancy options, for example, there is no longer a gender limitation. Unicode approved the figure of a pregnant trans man and a non-binary person. Royal faces will also feature different ethnic representations, in addition to the neutral gender, to go beyond the “prince” and the “princess”. Diversity has been greatly expanded in the handshake icon, with 25 skin tone options. The list and its possible messages — the coral’s new emoji will certainly illustrate the conversations about global warming — are already up-to-date on Emojipedia, the online catalog of stickers.

— The new list is incredible, especially considering the time and effort spent in the pandemic selection process. The new emojis are a great reflection of how things have evolved when it comes to diversity and inclusion — celebrates Melissa Thermidor, Director of Programs at the Open University and member of Emojination, an organization created five years ago to fight for greater representation of electronic language.

‘They are a form of legitimate universal communication. They’re here to stay’

Emojinajon’s motto is: “Emoji for the people, by the people”. Among the group’s victorious campaigns is the adoption of the hijab emoji to symbolize the 550 million Muslim women who wear the veil on the planet. Until 2017 this symbol of religious identity could not be used on a smartphone. It only entered Unicode after a 15-year-old Saudi, Rayouf Alhumedhi, who was unhappy about not being able to use a figure with whom she could identify in the chats, launched the design candidacy.

— Emojis reflect changes in society, our aspirations and what we want to communicate — acknowledges Professor Mark Brill, from the School of Games, Film and Animation at the University of Birmingham, noting that during the pandemic Apple adapted the emoji from the syringe, removing the drop of blood to represent the vaccine. — They are a legitimate form of universal communication. They are here to stay.

Born in the late 1990s in the Japanese market, emoji became a global digital standard in 2010, when Unicode made the first standardized list available. In 2015, the emoji “crying with laughter” was chosen the “word” of the year by the Oxford Dictionary. In the same year came the new representations of gender to include homo-affective families. Since then, the phenomenon has only grown, regardless of generational behavior in networks. Even the Bible has already been translated with emojis, and in corporate emails it is no longer taboo to use faces.

For Brill, it’s no surprise to see emojis serving as ammunition for a battle between different age groups. Symbols are naturally appropriated in different ways by different communities. The eggplant emoji is a classic example of the innocent figure who ended up gaining sexual connotation in digital culture — something that perhaps the elders have not yet understood.

“These generational divisions have always existed. When I was a teenager, I didn’t want to listen to the songs my parents listened to. Today, social networks are just another arena for this clash — believes Brill, who has been researching emojis for a decade.

In addition to the unavoidable confrontations—some fun, let’s face it—scholars look to graphic representations as a powerful means of emotional expression. Different fields of research, from computer science to linguistics to psychology, have been evaluating how emojis enhance our non-verbal communicative ability. Can we, therefore, already define them as a political weapon?

— I wouldn’t say it’s a political tool, but a reflection of identities, which is necessary. Emojis are ubiquitous and as such should reflect society. Representation is important and people want to be seen — says Melissa Thermidor, from Emojination, who would like to see the icon of the submarine in the next one, which has several meanings, among them, “sink”.