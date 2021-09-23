New generation of Toyota Hilux will get bigger and will be hybrid







Projection of the new Hilux made by Kleber Silva. Photo: Kleber Silva / KDesign

Toyota prepares news for the Hilux pickup. A few months after the first rumors about the new generation of the model, new clues emerge about the renewed pickup, which is scheduled to debut in 2023. According to the American press, the new Hilux will approach the Toyota Tacoma, which is sold. only in North America. Both will use the new Land Cruiser’s TNGA-F modular platform.

The information was published by Motor Trend magazine and the Motor 1 portal. According to rumors, the modular platform will serve as the basis for the new generations of the two pickup trucks, and of the 4Runner and SW4 SUVs. Among the reasons for the common choice are the economy of scale and cost reduction. In addition, the new architecture supports electrification technologies and is lighter, which will make the new pickup trucks more efficient.





Toyota Tacoma. Photo: Toyota/Disclosure

According to the American magazine, the models are expected to share a series of mechanical components, such as the suspension, engines and gearbox options, in addition to the platform itself. On the other hand, the two pickup trucks must have a distinct design, in addition to offering specific technologies and resources for each region. Thus, Toyota’s strategy will be similar to that adopted by Chevrolet with the S10 and Colorado.

Launched in 1995, the first generation of Tacoma replaced the Hilux — which was sold under the name Toyota Pickup — in the North American market. From the second generation onwards, Tacoma grew in size and distanced itself from Hilux, which also gained a new lineage and remained a global product.





Toyota Hilux. Photo: Disclosure

Under the hood, the new generation Toyota Hilux is expected to feature hybrid and plug-in hybrid options. As the Japanese brand has been betting for some years on the partnership of the combustion engine associated with two or three electric motors, Hilux may be the first medium-volume pickup truck to feature hybrid engines in the Brazilian market. The new Hilux must have a 10-speed automatic transmission and reduced 4×4 traction.

Another possibility is the launch of the sports version GR (Gazoo Racing), equipped with a new V6 turbo diesel engine with 310 hp and 690 Nm. According to the Australian press, the new “real” sports version would be an opportunity for Toyota put into practice everything you learned in competitions to offer a product more focused on sports, and close to what Ford offers with the Ranger Raptor.

With global launch scheduled for 2023 or 2024, the new Hilux should take a little longer to arrive in Brazil. Launched at the end of 2015 and restyled at the end of last year, the eighth generation is the current leader in the medium-large pickup truck segment. In August, Toyota Hilux registered 4,363 license plates, and has already accumulated 28,174 units sold in 2021, according to Fenabrave.