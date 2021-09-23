New Kindle Paperwhite: What’s Changed From The Old One?

Amazon presented this Tuesday (21) the new generation of Kindle Paperwhite, which arrives with two versions already available in pre-order. In addition to the higher price, they bring some differences from the previous model.

Check out the main changes below.

screen and design

The larger screen of Amazon’s new e-readers catches the eye at 6.8 inches, up from 6 inches in the previous Paperwhite. The display also gained thinner edges, allowing a better use of the front space.

The screen is bigger and has a different design.Source: Amazon/Disclosure

There is also a new backlight set with 17 LEDs (the old one had five), and the possibility to adjust the light temperature. The resolution remains the same (300 ppi), as well as the IPX8 waterproof certification and storage capacity (8 GB).

Drums

In terms of battery, another good news for users, as the New Kindle Paperwhite has about 67% greater autonomy. This way, the device guarantees more reading time and less worry about the taking.

The new generation brings longer battery life.Source: Amazon/Disclosure

According to Amazon, a full charge allows you to use the device for up to 10 weeks, depending on usage conditions. Wi-Fi on and high lighting level, for example, reduce battery life.

Charging (USB-C and wireless)

Among the changes in the 11th generation Kindle Paperwhite, one of the most significant is the arrival of wireless charging technology. It is present in the Signature Edition version, which brings some differences compared to the basic model, including the greater storage capacity (32 GB).

The e-reader gained USB-C input.Source: Amazon/Disclosure

The brand’s first e-reader with this feature, it takes about 2.5 hours to reach the maximum charge level. The model does not come with the charger, but any Qi-compatible accessory can be used. Remember that the connection has also changed, with the change from the micro USB standard to USB-C.

Prices

The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, which also has a sensor to adjust the light temperature according to the environment and buttons for turning the page, costs R$ 849. The standard variant has a suggested price of R$ 649, while the last generation is on sale for BRL 499.

