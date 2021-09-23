New leaked image of Spider-Man 3 reveals previously unreleased movie villains

Spider-Man 3, who received the title no return home in Brazil, it is the hero’s new co-production between Marvel Studios and Sony.

This time the two studios produced their biggest partnership: Spider-Man 3 will explore the multiverse, a device used to develop a live-action spiderverse, with the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Because of this, Marvel and Sony have tried to create a larger-than-usual security scheme around Spider-Man 3, but there would be no barrier that would contain the leakage of details in a film where everything is gigantic.

It all started the day before the trailer for Spider-Man 3 to be officially released, after all, the day before, the trailer ended up being leaked in poor quality, we had footage of the movie’s villains, plus a photo bringing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield together.

The official trailer for Spider-Man 3 ended up not having much of this leaked material. On the issue of villains, for example, the film chose to focus more on the Green Goblin and actually reveal only Doctor Octopus.

But in addition to these two villains, who will again be played by Alfred Molina and Willem Dafoe, the film will feature four more villains, giving Spider-Man 3 a species and Sinister Sextet, formed by villains from different realities.

The other four villains will be Electro (Jamie Foxx), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), Lagarto (Rhys Ifans) and Rhino (Paul Gimatti). And now a new concept art from the movie has hit the internet. Take care with SPOILERS below.

In the new leaked art we can see four of these villains, who are imprisoned in a cell in the Sanctum Sanctorum. They are Lizard, Sandman, Electro and Doctor Octopus. According to the leak of the first 30 minutes of Spider-Man 3 (read), this moment must be just before the Green Goblin arrives to visit them. Check it out below:

Looking forward to the return of these villains in Spider-Man 3?

What did you think? Keep following the Marvel legacy not to miss anything new!

READ TOO!

Spider-Man: No Return Home is the official title of the sequel to Spider-Man: Away from Home. The third solo film starring Tom Holland. The film is part of the MCU Multiverse Trilogy, started by WandaVision and followed by Doctor Strange 2!

In addition to Holland, the EPIC cast of Spider-Man 3 count with Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. Yes, veterans are back! Including Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and the villains: Willem Dafoe (Green elf), Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus) and Jamie Foxx (Electro)!

Can you believe?! THE ARANHAVERSO IS REAL and the film is currently scheduled to hit theaters on the day 17 of DECEMBER 2021.

Read ALL ABOUT Spider-Man: No Return Home!